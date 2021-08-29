Brian Dooher hails Tyrone’s All-Ireland Semi-Final victory after difficult month

There is generally always a marked contrast in emotions in the immediate aftermath of any major Championship game and it was no different deep within the bowels of Croke Park last night.

Gaelic football has the capacity to bring team bosses in particular to unprecedented highs or soul-destroying lows and yet again the sport delivered a cocktail of delight and a savage measure of disappointment.

It was somewhere in between that the respective team managers could be said to have found themselves on common ground at Croke Park last night.

While Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan were more than happy to hail Tyrone’s place in the All-Ireland Final, they were less than impressed with a media line of questioning in relation to Covid-19 vaccinations — a topic which tended to dominate the team’s build-up to the game.

And Kerry boss Peter Keane, while insisting that he was proud of his team’s efforts, nonetheless admitted that there were elements of the game that disappointed him.

“I think that the vaccinations are another issue,” declared Dooher. “We were where we were on medical advice. We took that advice. There seems to be a slant here in relation to vaccinations and it’s not something I want to get into if that’s the way this is going.”

But while Dooher was palpably perturbed about the Covid-19 issue, he was more than happy to bask in his team’s performance.

“We never under-estimated the challenge that we would be facing against Kerry but the boys dug in to turn on a very good performance,” said Dooher. “I am very thankful that we came out on the right side at the end. Over the course of this past month or so we have had a very difficult period.

“We have players who have been round a few corners and know what it takes to win and they certainly produced that on this occasion.

“Let’s be honest, we have been through some hard days but this has been one of the better days. I think the boys deserve great credit because anything they were asked to do of late they have carried it out and you can’t ask for more than that.

“When you think of what they have come through and then look at the work rate and never-say-die attitude they have revealed on this occasion then you know what they are made of.”

Kerry boss Keane, meanwhile, was considerably disappointed at the setback his team suffered.

“It could be said that we went for goals but that’s only part of it. There is no doubt that Tyrone made life difficult for us but I thought that we stuck to our task. We knew that it was not going to be easy and although we were beaten at the end of the day by a point, I would have to say that I am very proud of the boys,” said Keane.

“We had a five-week lull since our last game which we hadn’t bargained for but that’s the way things are. We would have hoped that it would be shorter than that but it was not to be.

“I thought we played well at stages of the game and even though we matched Tyrone in most areas, they proved superior in the end. Obviously we have to reflect on this.”

Keane has completed a three-year term in charge of Kerry but he gave no intention as to his plans for the future last night, although he is expected to serve another year in his post.