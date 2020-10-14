Bright start will be crucial in Irish League title race, says Crusaders' Rory Hale

Rory Hale believes Crusaders must make a fast start to the new season if they want to banish their European blues.

The Crues missed out on continental action and its associated riches this year after a campaign which also saw the trophy cabinet remain locked. But that's water under the bridge now as the north Belfast side aim to flex their muscles again and show they aren't a fading force.

Midfielder Hale agreed a three-year contract extension in the summer, a sure sign he is enjoying his football, and believes the Shore Road side can chase more silverware. The 23-year-old says his side are refreshed and raring to go again, ready for another testing Premiership campaign.

Read more Ben Kennedy: Being back at home with my son and playing for Crusaders is just the lifestyle I want

"I think you need a good start because if you have a bad run early on you could find yourself well behind," he says.

"If one team falls nine points behind the leaders, it's a big ask. Getting a good start is crucial.

"It's a really tough League and exciting for the fans. I've been watching my brother, Ronan, at Larne and they look decent. The Glens have signed well with Jamie McDonagh and Luke McCullough among others.

"Coleraine and Linfield you expect to be up there and it's hard to call the top six. So many teams could win it.

"Looking back, we can't complain too much. The boys are itching to get back at it. With Europe, we let the opportunity slip with a bad run of form but we were denied the chance to finish strongly."

Former Derry City ace Hale will get the chance to take on his sibling for the first time when the Crues travel to Inver Park on November 14.

"I'm glad Ronan is settled with Larne and hopefully he can enjoy a good spell," he adds. "We have played in the same team twice but never as opponents. It would be nice to get a rattle at him!

"I'll have to try to wind him up! He's started well after a bad bit of luck down south when a manager came in and left. Tiernan (Lynch) likes him and he's loving the full-time training."

When he's not producing trademark energetic performances for Crusaders, Hale is committed to his RH coaching initiative.

"I'm flat out at the minute and do the coaching on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday," he says.

"We can work at Seaview and the kids love playing at the stadium. It's going well."