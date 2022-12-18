Broughshane ace Josh Rock eases to win in debut match at World Darts Championship

Daryl Gurney became the first seeded player to be knocked out

High-flying Josh Rock beat Spain’s Jose Justicia 3-1 to set up a second round clash with England’s Callan Rydz on Wednesday afternoon in the Cazoo World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The 21-year-old from Broughshane has taken the arrows world by storm this season, landing his first professional title before adding the World Youth crown — and a televised nine-darter against the great Michael van Gerwen.

Last night he eventually found some good form, finishing with an average of 93.36, hitting three 180s and as well as a stunning highest checkout of 150.

Having taken the first set, he dropped the second and then raised his game to dominate the final two sets.

Rock said: “I played alright in the first set but that second set I was absolutely dreadful and I walked off the stage, looked at my fiancee and told myself ‘wake up Josh’. I knew what I had to do.

“I was making sure I wasn’t going home tonight.”

Derry’s Daryl Gurney became the first seeded player to bow out of the £2.5million tournament, going down 3-0 to Alan Soutar who once again impressed on the Ally Pally stage.

Soutar won the deciding leg of each set against the 36-year-old, winning it in style with a 160 checkout to once again progress past the Christmas break having enjoyed a run to the last 16 of last year’s event.

The popular Scot, who will work for the fire service over the Christmas break, will return to face Ryan Searle in round three.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, Daryl is a tough player but he missed loads of chances and let me in,” Soutar said.

“He’s a seed for a reason, he’s 24th in the world, he’s a lot better player than me but this is my day.”

Martin Lukeman enjoyed a stress-free debut as he breezed past Nobuhiro Yamamoto in straight sets.

A breakout star of 2022, Lukeman dropped just three legs against Japan’s Yamamoto, who went six darts into an unlikely nine-darter in the third set.

“I felt comfortable in the game but he was a bit of a slow player, so it took me a little while to get into it,” admitted Lukeman, who will meet Martin Schindler in round two.

“It felt brilliant being up there; I thought it was going to be same as other TV events I’ve played in but this is completely different.

“Now I’ve played one game up there I feel adjusted to my surroundings ahead the next one.”