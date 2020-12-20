Callacher deflects the praise as Linfield get back on title track with stunning second half against Swifts

Two-goal Jimmy Callacher preferred to avoid the high-fives and backslaps after his second-half double got Linfield back on title track at Windsor Park yesterday.

But for just over an hour of this Danske Bank Premiership clash, basement side Dungannon Swifts gave as good as they got - their performance belied their second-from-the-bottom status.

They were undone by a sensational nine-minute second-half spell when Andy Waterworth, Shayne Lavery and Callacher ruthlessly punished the County Tyrone side with a display of precise finishing.

The 29-year-old defender then gift-wrapped the points by heading a fourth near the finish.

It was a crucial win for Linfield, especially after their defeat by Larne last time out - the result hoisted them to within one point of the east Antrim side.

"Dungannon's game plan worked, especially in the first half," said Callacher. "We had to keep doing the right things and be patient. Again, we relied on the man who digs us out of trouble so often (Waterworth) to make the breakthrough. We can always rely on him, he always scores goals."

The first half was a forgettable affair, but credit to Kris Lindsay's boys because they chased, closed down and got into the faces of the Blues for 66 minutes, but once Waterworth broke the deadlock, their challenge came tumbling down like a deck of cards.

Callacher provided the inch-perfect cross for the talisman striker to head home from practically under the crossbar.

The Blues then went into overdrive and produced a killer double whammy, starting on 73 minutes when substitute Jordan Stewart produced a sublime pass for Lavery to gobble up and his finish, after a 30-yard dash, was emphatic.

Two minutes later, Kirk Millar whipped in a corner-kick from the left and Callacher rose unchallenged to power home with a flick of his head.

The same two players combined five minutes from time with a replica strike, this time Callacher stooping low to head home.

"All the credit goes to Kirk," added modest Callacher. "He told me to take up a position in the middle of the box and he put the ball there. He did it twice. I was only three or four yards out and it was a case of guiding the ball into the net.

"The first goal took a bit of pressure off us because Dungannon are a good side, they have good players and were quick on the counter (attack).

"Shayne did well to keep the ball alive and I managed to dig it out to Andy. He put the ball in the net which is the hardest thing to do in football.

"The result may have looked one-sided, but I think it flattered us. The main thing was getting over the line after last week's defeat at Larne.

"Shayne's goal deflated Dungannon, it was a great finish, probably his most difficult chance of the day. Again the credit has to go to Jordan, who put him through with a world-class pass with the outside of his boot."

Swifts boss Lindsay declared that his boys showed hunger and desire, but were undone by Linfield's expertise at set-piece situations.

"We were really good for an hour; our shape, our discipline and our work rate," said Lindsay. "We limited Linfield in terms of goal chances.

"But Linfield did what Linfield do. Regardless of all the pre-planning, it's extremely difficult to stop them, especially at set-piece situations.

"In Jimmy Callacher they probably have the best attacking central defender in the country. Unfortunately, we were undone by him.

"But I can't fault my players' effort and commitment. Yes, we conceded four and that was extremely disappointing, but sometimes you've got to hold up your hands and admit that Linfield are not League champions for nothing. Today was one of those days."