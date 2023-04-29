Callum Devine bounces back to take slim lead at Rally of the Lakes

Callum Devine is looking to defend his title at the Rally of the Lakes

Newfound confidence, coupled with a slice of good fortune, sees Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan start the deciding leg of the Rally of the Lakes on Sunday holding a slim 7.5 second lead over Robert Barrable and Gordon Noble.

The pair’s bid for consecutive wins in the Irish Tarmac Championship — and the successful defence of their Killarney Rally trophy — looked to be over before it had even started on Saturday’s opening stage.

Arriving at the time control with a front-left puncture having clipped a rock, they were immediately 13.6 seconds shy of local crew Rob Duggan and Ger Conway in their identical Volkswagen Polo R5 supermini.

However, just as Duggan and Conway threatened to run away in the race by extending their buffer yet again thanks to another blistering run over ‘Healy Pass’, the tables were turned on yesterday’s third stage.

While Devine and No.2 seed Josh Moffett completed ‘Cods Head’ without interruption, an off for Meirion Evans mid-way through meant the R5 drivers following behind him — including Duggan — were awarded Moffett’s time.

Being 15.5 seconds slower, that helped elevate Devine to second place and slashed a near-11 second advantage to two-and-a-half seconds, much to the dismay of Duggan.

With his tail up, Devine went on the offensive and moved to the top of the leaderboard at the end of stage four, ‘Ardgroom’. He strengthened his hand at the end of stage five — the repeat of ‘Healy Pass’ — and did so again on stage number six — the re-run of ‘Cods Head’ — to lead by more than 12 seconds.

With wet patches forcing Devine to err on the side of caution late on, it meant that he returned to the overnight service halt with a reduced buffer over Barrable.

“I am pretty happy even though it has been a very challenging day with the changing conditions,” said the Claudy man.

“It is going to be a big day tomorrow, but we want to give everything to win it, especially as it is Noel’s home round of the Tarmac Championship.”

Struggling to gel with his Melvyn Evans Motorsport-prepared Polo R5 despite being a Killarney native, Duggan failed to extract the speed he needed to keep in touch with Devine and stay ahead of Barrable, who revealed there was “nothing left” having maxed out the performance of his Citroen C3 Rally2 car to move into victory contention.

The battle for fourth is also finely poised, with Josh Moffett only 2.4 seconds up on his older brother Sam despite using an older version of Hyundai Motorsport’s i20. “Like the rest of the guys, I am just glad to have made it to the end of the day,” said Josh, “but the plan for tomorrow is simple — go a bit faster.”

Joining Meirion Evans on the sidelines on Saturday was Carryduff’s Jonathan Greer who crashed out on ‘Molls Gap’, and Gareth MacHale who broke the right-rear wheel on his car after hitting a stone.