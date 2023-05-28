Callum Devine: I’ve never been to Cavan Stages Rally but I can put up a real fight

Callum Devine is sure he can challenge in Cavan despite it being a new experience for him

Callum Devine has played down suggestions his inexperience of today’s Cavan Stages Rally could be a factor in deciding whether or not he extends his current purple patch with Noel O’Sullivan.

Devine, from Park in County Londonderry, starts the third round of the National Rally Championship this morning as the joint leader after finishing top of the time sheets at the Midland Moto Stages Rally at the beginning of March.

He followed that up with a second-place result at the Circuit of Kerry Stages Rally four weeks later as on that occasion, the Hyundai crew of Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty led the main field home.

Joining Devine and reigning National champion Moffett on the entry list is Citroen C3 Rally2 driver Desi Henry and last weekend’s Tour of the Sperrins Rally winner Garry Jennings in his recently-acquired Ford Fiesta Rally2.

In all, more than 20 R5 and Rally2-spec cars have been entered.

“I am really looking forward to the event,” said Devine, who is seeded at No.1.

“The stages, from what I hear, are usually good down in Cavan, so I am excited to have a go for the first time.

“A good recce is going to be important, of course, because people like Josh and some of the other guys will have lots more experience having done it before. However, I am confident that a good set of well-made pace notes will make a difference and get us up to speed quickly.”

The Volkswagen driver arrives in the Breffni County with confidence levels sky-high thanks to back-to-back victories in the Irish Tarmac Championship to strengthen his title bid in that competition.

A first Circuit of Ireland win on Easter Saturday was followed by success on the Rally of the Lakes three weeks later.

“There have been two Irish Tarmac Championship rounds since the Midland Moto Stages and I’ve won them both, so that definitely helps with self-belief and confidence levels,” Devine continued.

“The National Championship was not the target at the start of the year. We went to the first round as we had issues with the Polo that we wanted to get to the bottom of. It all went well as we won, so we said that we would try the next round in Kerry and it has continued on from there, really.

“We know the competition is going to be tough going by the number of R5 and Rally2 cars so we’re gearing up for another big battle but if it is a good result we’ll keep going with the Championship.”

This year marks the return of the Cavan Stages Rally for the first time since the Covid-19 health pandemic and follows the tried and tested format of three stages repeated three times.