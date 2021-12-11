Caoimhin Agyarko believes he sent out a statement with stoppage win over Noe Larios Jr

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Caoimhin Agyarko celebrates their victory in the WBA International Middleweight Title fight between Caoimhin Agyarko and Noe Larios Jr at M&S Bank Arena on December 11, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Caoimhin Agyarko made it a perfect 10 professional contests at the Echo Arena in Liverpool last night as he claimed the WBA International middleweight title with a ninth round stoppage over the previously undefeated Noe Larios Jr.

The West Belfast man was making his first appearance under the Matchroom banner and impressed with this victory that saw him break down the sturdy Mexican-American with an accumulation of heavy fire that culminated in the finish.

It was an excellent performance and win from Black Thunder whose fan-friendly style will have meant he won some new admirers as he went through the gears after a patient start and will have been very happy with his night’s work to round off the year.

"I’ve been inactive this year — only been out once — so I felt a bit of ring rust in there, but once I got going I showed what I was capable of," he said. "I’m happy, glad to pick up my first belt and it was a good performance."

Agyarko wasted no time in getting down to business, landing two heavy jabs immediately against his taller and longer opponent.

Larios had his chin tested with a thudding left in the second and again with a hard right as Agyarko began to close the distance and throw with spite, but he was sharp and tried to draw the Belfast man into the danger zone to land counters.

However, Agyarko was sharper, varying his work with solid rights, lead lefts and was beating Larios to the punch, driving him back as he switched fro othodox to southpaw and back on a number of occasions.

Larios was beginning to look a bit ragged and out of ideas by the midway point but to his credit, was hanging in there and had a decent seventh, but this fight was only going one way and the end came in the ninth as Agyarko landed yet another solid left to the jaw that sent him staggering back onto the ropes and with a barrage of heavy fire raining in, referee Howard Foster mercifully called a halt after 2.08 of the round.

"The first four rounds, my coach Al (Smith) said to just go and feel him out," Agyarko added.

"I got comfortable with the jab then in the fifth and sixth he said: ‘let’s go — 10 per cent, 10 per cent more...’ and I did that.

"I could maybe have gone through the gears a bit earlier, but as I said, I’ve only had one fight this year and there was a bit of ring rust.

"It’s great to get my first title. It’s been a bumpy road for me and everyone knows my story. I’ve been dedicated and trained really hard, so to get that title means everything to me."