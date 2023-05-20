Caoimhin Agyarko marks return to the ring with convincing victory over Grant Dennis in Dublin

It was a winning return after 10 months out of the ring for Caoimhin Agyarko (now 13-0) as he took care of business against former sparring partner Grant Dennis (now 18-5) on the undercard of Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron at Dublin's 3Arena on a shutout decision (100-90 x3).

Agyarko had been 10 months out of the ring through injury and he had to wait a little longer to return than anticipated as Cecilia Brækhus withdrew from her planned WBA light-middleweight fight with Terri Harper, meaning the Belfast man was bumped up a slot on the show, yet he tried to shave the seconds by turning his ring-walk into a sprint.

Yet where the opening bell rang, it was always going to take a little time for the west Belfast man to find his groove.

Solid jabs were traded within the opening seconds before Dennis had success with a good right, but it sparked the Belfast man into life who thudded home with one of his own and there was a sense it had already made a dent.

A shot Agyarko has consistently favoured in the first portion of his career was the 'Canelo body uppercut', but under new trainer Joe McNally that – and the leaky defence that was a payoff – appears to have been addressed.

One would forgive some ring-rust given the layoff, and he was shipping some shots early, yet a look at the feet told a tale as Agyarko was finding his groove a little better and his legs less stiff when the punches landed.

The Englishman landed a good left in a trade, yet it was his last shot on the retreat; Agyarko felt it and pressed, letting the hands go with a peach of an uppercut that became a prelude to a flurry of shots that left referee David Irving with decision to make.

Dennis was game, his right hand kissing the jaw of Agyarko more times than perhaps welcomed at times – two men whom had sparred in 2020 – yet perhaps those rounds guaranteed rounds when they fought for real as the bobs and weaves were nothing new to either.

The pair knew one another to a certain degree, yet familiarity breeds contempt and there was no shortage of effort from either. Still, in the clinches and in the trade, the levels were apparent, the combinations from Agyarko suggesting he was confident that there was nothing untoward untoward.

In a way, it was a perfect evening for Agyarko. Rounds in the bank are a currency that one can raise down the stretch, yet then injured left hand held up.

His plan is July and then perhaps a big one before the end of the year. Not a headline act just yet, but last night's performance on such a mainstream event with help him get there .

In Glasgow, Lewis Crocker scored a fifth-round knockdown on his way to a 60-53 points victory over Octavian Gratii.

'The Croc' has now put two wins back-to-back in as many months after a huge layoff and plans on one more outing before a big opportunity in August.