Caoimhin Agyarko plotting path to the top after his injury nightmare

Caoimhin Agyarko during his fight with Juan Carlos Rubio, during which he picked up his injury

Overcoming adversity is nothing new to Caoimhin Agyarko and the Belfast light-middleweight says he is close to putting his injury woes firmly in thepastas he targets a summer return.

The 26-year-old picked up an injury in the second round of his win over Juan Carlos Rubio in Nottingham last March but shook it off to defeat Lukasz Maciec in July.

He had planned to take on Peter Dobson in October, but the injury forced him to withdraw.

An MRI showed that while a fracture to his index finger had healed naturally, the bigger issue was detached ligaments from his thumb that required surgery.

The recovery process has been slow and it could be upwards of eight weeks before he is back at full strength, but while he admits there have been some dark days over the last months, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“It was a bit of a nightmare as it had gone on so long and I’d been doing more damage to it rather than getting it sorted,” he said. “It’s just been one of those things. I was supposed to fight in October (against Dobson) and then go again in March this year, so I had hoped to be busy, but it’s just a bump in the road.

“I’m no stranger to adversity so as much as I’d like to be in the ring and training, this is a part of boxing and a part of life.

“I’ve never had this amount of time off, so I was gutted and beat myself up about it. I let myself go a bit over Christmas, but thankfully I’m on the mend and back in the gym.”

Although not yet official, it’s anticipated that Katie Taylor will take on undisputed light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena on May 20 and as a fellow Matchroom fighter, Agyarko would have been certain to feature.

Appearing on such a huge night in Dublin is hugely appealing for Agyarko, but having invested so much in his recovery, he is looking at the bigger picture.

There remains a possibility that Taylor may still have that huge night at Croke Park later in the year and Agyarko would be firing on all cylinders by then as he targets European honours before the end of 2023 to put him in position for a crack at the big one next year.

“I keep telling myself I could be back for then (May 20) and maybe do half a camp on one hand as I wouldn’t be in against a world-beater in my comeback, but I’ve got to be true to myself,” he insisted. “Realistically, the target will be June, then I’d like to be out again in August or September, then again before the end of the year.

“I’m top 10 in the world, so I’d like to be fighting for a European title before the end of the year and then by the start of 2024, in contention for world titles.

“I believe the 154lb division will become wide open once (undisputed champion) Jermell Charlo vacates and moves up.

“You can’t skip levels in boxing, so the European title before the end of the year is the realistic target for me.”