‘Careless’ Irish FA lambasted by Appeals Committee in scathing report into registration fiasco

The Irish FA have been severely rebuked by their own Appeals Committee in a scathing report.

The Committee, consisting of Martin Wolfe KC, Barry Finnegan and Emma McIlveen lambasted Northern Ireland football’s national association for their ‘careless’ and ‘shocking’ approach to important registration procedures.

The damning report against the Irish FA centred on a case brought by Donegal Celtic regarding Coagh United player Aaron Campbell.

DC claimed Campbell was ineligible for the Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate League title-winners as the date of birth on his registration was incorrect.

After much examination, the Appeals Committee established that Campbell's registration had been merged with another player by the name of Aaron Campbell and with a similar date of birth by mistake.

It was proved that Coagh United did nothing wrong as they had input the correct details and these details were updated each season using a 'block-booking' system.

The registration system used by the IFA, Comet ID, is owned by a company called Analyticom and the Appeals Committee found that the blame for the registration error lay at the door of the IFA and/or Analyticom.

An IFA employee admitted: “From a review of our records, we have identified that two individual profiles existed for different players of the same name, Aaron Campbell (30.10.1990) and (10.10.1990), and these were erroneously merged back in 2019.”

The Appeals Committee findings report stated; “The Committee finds that the reason why the player’s date of birth and Comet ID were incorrect was directly related to the actions of the IFA and/or Analyticom when improperly merging the records of the two separate players called ‘Aaron Campbell.’

Donegal Celtic's case was dismissed on the grounds of fairness and sporting integrity and the Appeals Committee was scathing in its view of the procedures employed by the Irish FA, stating “It is clear to this Committee that this work was carried out carelessly and with insufficient attention to detail in this case.

“While the Committee did not hear from a representative of the IFA, it does appear to the Committee to be rather shocking that a national association should have approached the issue in this way.”

Sunday Life Sport contacted the Irish FA for comment on the searing criticism in the Appeals Committee report and asked what steps had been taken to ensure such an error did not happen again.

A spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the findings in the document, which refers to a matter which took place four years ago, and have asked our internal audit provider to conduct a review of our current de-duplication process.”

The matter is the latest in a litany of registration fiascos and rows that have blighted the local game for years, and the Comet system is again at the heart of it.

There have been regular complaints about the registration system at IFA Council level, with Co Antrim FA representative Bob Fenton often railing against it.

The IFA, in defence of the system, has always maintained that the system works well and that human error when inputting registration details is the problem.

In his submissions to the Appeals Committee, Mr. Fenton on behalf of the Co Antrim FA stated: “Analyticom in combination with the IFA got it badly wrong.”