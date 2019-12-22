Carl Frampton: After all this pain I've got to get my hands on a world title

I'VE been through some tough moments in my career but never anything like the pain after my operation on Friday so, believe me, if I win another world title it will be my greatest achievement.

Both my hands are wrapped up like an Egyptian mummy and my consultant Michael Eames is very happy with how it has gone. It will take around eight weeks for the healing process to be completed and with the plan to fight WBO World super-featherweight title holder Jamel Herring in May that means I'll have plenty of time to prepare to become a three-weight champion.

At the moment I can't grip anything. For example, I couldn't even brush my teeth, and the pain is so excruciating that I have felt sick. It's not the ideal start to Christmas but this is what I have to go through to fulfil my dream, so I just have to get on with it.

The left hand was broken going into the fight with Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas last month and I had to have seven screws put in it along with a plate, while the right hand proved to be a lot worse than was first thought.

So, the right hand had what they call a Boss bone that had to be removed - that's a piece of bone that had developed due to an injury I had suffered which I had never been aware of. But when they opened up the hand it was discovered that the tendon had torn as well, so it had to be stitched and they also had to put a metal gauze in there as well.

Viva The Jackal: Carl Frampton celebrates victory in Las Vegas

With all the metal now inside me I'll probably find it hard to go through airport security without the alarms going off!

I'm home now with the family and all I want to do is sleep as much as I can and get through this pain so I can enjoy Christmas Day. I'm just glad that I'm on the way to being ready for a big 2020 and for that I have to thank Michael Eames. I'm very grateful to Michael for all his help.

One thing I have to clear up is the issue of the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspending me for 180 days. That was a mandatory suspension due to my broken hands.

While I start my road to recovery, I'm aware that negotiations are ongoing for the fight with Herring and I don't see anything standing in the way of us facing each other in Belfast.

It's been a crazy 12 months for me in many ways. I had the loss to Josh Warrington which almost led to me leaving the sport, then I had the broken hand in August which led to the cancellation of my fight in Philadelphia, followed by the good win over McCreary in Vegas which has come at a price.

But there's no time to feel sorry for myself - there's plenty of people far worse off than me. I'm just looking forward to 2020 and what could be one of the best years of my life.