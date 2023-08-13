Carl Frampton’s old club Midland ABC celebrate special anniversary with much-needed £700k upgrade

As it approaches its 50th birthday in 2024, it is perhaps fitting that Midland ABC in Tigers Bay is ready to begin a new chapter with an upgrade to its facilities.

The club that produced two-weight professional champion Carl Frampton was in desperate need of redevelopment to meet its needs going forward.

The Midland Social and Recreation Association contains a number of groups including the boxing club, a senior citizens group, ‘nifty 50’ and art club.

In all, there was a £700,000 upgrade, funded by Belfast City Council with help from the Garfield Weston Foundation, that will help bring the facilities up to standard and in terms of boxing, the investment has resulted in the addition of female changing facilities and a second ring, while the social space within the building has also been redeveloped — including the addition of new accessible toilets and access ramps.

“The whole facility received an upgrade, but the boxing club got the bulk of it,” explained club coach Cooper McClure.

“The building just wasn’t fit for purpose. The pensioners had a wooden floor that moved when people were on it and there was a ramp that went around that side that held the floor together.

“We didn’t have any (changing) facilities for girls at all. There was a female toilet in the pensioners’ end, but you had to walk through the boys’ changing areas and toilets and I would never ask a female to walk through that.

“One of the main drivers for the extension was to get the female changing facilities as girls’ sport is thriving, whether, that be boxing, football or anything else. We’re 50 years next year, so what a time to start catering for females.

“We got an extra boxing ring in too and they are easy accessible (from the floor) so that means we can introduce sessions for people with low mobility.”

On Wednesday evening, the new-look Midland held an open night to mark its step into the future.

Many things have changed over the years with McClure now the man at the helm having taken on the mantle of head coach from the late Billy McKee who passed away in 2021.

McKee’s influence on the club will always remain and although he stepped away from coaching several years before his passing, he was always there to offer advice and guidance, while it was fitting his widow, Eileen, and club boxer Gary McComb officially opened the doors

“He was my mentor, my go-to guy,” said McClure.

“He wouldn’t come to the club as much after he retired because his thoughts were that if he was around then people would still think he was running it. But he was always on the end of a phone and anything I needed, I ran it by him.

“He was one of the smartest men I’ve met in my life and he always told you the truth, whether you liked the answer or not.

“He had so much wisdom — it really hit everyone hard when he died.

“He wouldn’t want anyone moping. I can still hear him saying, ‘Dust yourself off and get one with it’, so I know he’s want us to move on.”

And moving on is exactly what the north Belfast club is now doing as it plots its course for the next 50 years.

The hope is that the upgrade of facilities will attract new members who can be the next generation to bring glory to the club as they seek to develop the next Carl Frampton and indeed, Katie Taylor.

“Hopefully we get an influx of females and if we do, I’ll be over the moon,” McClure confirmed.

“We’d have 18 or 19 young lads there, most of them boxers and a couple just not ready for the boxing but training away then 15 or 16 older boxers too. Hopefully we can improve those numbers.”