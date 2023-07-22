Cathan McCourt seals first Down Rally success as Jonathan Greer retains NI Championship crown

A polished drive in tricky conditions handed Cathan McCourt a first Down Rally victory on Saturday, whilst Jonathan Greer played it safe to seal a third straight Northern Ireland Championship title.

Not registering for the series meant that McCourt could run a bigger turbo restrictor on his Ford Fiesta Rally2 car and the extra grunt paid dividends as he finished top of the pile by 46.3 seconds.

Across the opening three stages, English visitor Callum Black gave chase – but when he lost his car under braking on a greasy square right it immediately eased the pressure on an in-form McCourt.

However, rather than playing the percentage game, he punched in scratch times on three of the Tarmac event’s remaining five stages to emerge from ‘Gregorlough 2’ comfortably ahead of Desi Henry.

“Everything went well and I am very happy with the result,” said McCourt. “The car was absolutely phenomenal and I have to thank everyone, including Brian (Hoy, co-pilot) and the gravel crew. We had very few dramas to speak of so, from that perspective, there are lots of positives.”

Runner-up Henry knew that if Greer failed to finish, only a maximum points score would suffice. He managed that despite some scares and lock-ups on the closing loop – yet it still was not enough.

Despite being demoted by the misfiring Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 of Jason Mitchell on the deciding stage, fourth was all Greer required to successfully defend his drivers’ title on his home round of the Championship.

“It has been a difficult day, so I am glad to get round safely,” he admitted. “It has been great work by everyone in the team. It has been a good year but it has been tough, too.”

At round seven of the TCR UK Touring Car Championship at Knockhill in Scotland, Chris Smiley soldiered to a disappointing ninth place finish in his Restart Racing-run Honda Civic Type R.

Having gone sixth fastest in Free Practice One at the wheel of the Japanese car, Smiley completed qualifying tenth quickest and marginally improved on that by ending the 25-minute race in ninth.

The 31-year-old gained two places and held eighth for a short time but he eventually surrendered the spot with only two minutes remaining on the clock to the older Hyundai of Callum Newsham.

The pair traded places on the final corner before the blast to the start line, with Newsham – who pulled off a similar move just moments earlier but failed to make it stick – managing to stay ahead.

Smiley returns to action on Sunday, with rounds eight and nine due to start at 10.20am and 1.55pm.

Meanwhile, Century Motorsport’s Dan Harper and Darren Leung posted the sixth best combined time and will line up on the third row of the grid for Sunday morning’s British GT Championship race.

Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal is hosting the antepenultimate meeting of the series, which will be played out over three hours meaning teams are mandated to perform three pit-stops.