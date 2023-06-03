Cavan clinch place in the Tailteann Cup Quarter-Finals in emphatic style

Cavan cruised through to the Quarter-Finals of the Tailteann Cup with a 2-25 to 2-09 win over Offaly at Pearse Park, Longford.

While both teams were guaranteed to progress from the group stage, the prize at stake was automatic qualification for the last-eight, with home advantage in that tie, and Cavan grabbed it convincingly.

They were helped by Offaly indiscipline which saw Dylan Hyland and Jack McEvoy dismissed on straight red cards with 20 minutes remaining.

By half-time, Cavan had racked up 1-11, with nine different scorers, and held a seven-point lead.

For the fifth time this season, Mickey Graham’s men conceded a goal in the first 10 minutes and Offaly could have had two more in the first half, McEvoy hitting the post and Anton Sullivan, who buried the first goal, getting a point when he should have hit the target.

But Cavan were the better side, with youngster Brandon Boylan bagging a goal in each half.

This was an exceptional performance from Cavan, who learned the lessons of their laborious win over London. Offaly, meanwhile, will go on to the preliminary Quarter-Finals.

Cavan scorers: B Boylan 2-2, P Lynch 0-4 (2f, 1m), G McKiernan 0-4 (2f), R Galligan 0-3 (3f), O Brady 0-2, Conor Brady 0-2, O Kiernan 0-2, P Faulkner 0-1, Ciaran Brady 0-1, K Clarke 0-1, J McCabe (0-1), C Moynagh 0-1, C McGovern 0-1

Offaly scorers: A Sullivan 1-1, N Dunne 0-3 (2f, 45), C Farrell 0-2 (1f), J Maher 1-0, C Donohoe 0-1, N Bracken 0-1, R McNamee 0-1