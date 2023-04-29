Cavan, Fermanagh, Donegal and Tyrone record wins on high scoring day in Ulster Minor Championship

It was a high scoring day in the Ulster Minor Championship — © SPORTSFILE

The Ulster Minor Football Championship is certainly proving a haven for high scoring.

This was certainly the case yesterday when impressive victories were recorded by Cavan, Fermanagh, Donegal and Tyrone.

Cavan were never seriously troubled by Armagh as they racked up 1-16 to their opponents’ 1-7.

Darragh Moonan, Jamie Clarke, Ben O’Hara and Joshua Shehu led the Cavan scoring burst, with Calum Hughes grabbing Armagh’s goal.

Fermanagh were in fine fettle against Down and lapped up a goal-fest as they surged to a 4-8 to 1-10 win.

Daragh Flanagan and Daire Chapman led the way as the Erne county made a big impact in the first-half before securing their victory after the break.

And Derry were very much on song when they overwhelmed a feeble Donegal side by 3-12 to 0-6.

The Oak Leaf side were in command from the outset and early goals from Cahir Spiers and James Sargent sent them on their way to a comfortable victory.

Tyrone were also in sharpshooting form and by half-time they led Antrim by 3-4 to 0-0 with Darragh Donaghy, Matthew How and Jamie Concannon grabbing their goals.

Antrim tried hard but had to wait until the 44th minute to get their first score, a point from play. They eventually lost by 8-17 to 0-2.