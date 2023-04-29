Cavan’s leaky defence does not put dampener on impressive victory over Warwickshire

Cavan may have leaked rather too many goals but they did not allow this to detract from their impressive 3-29 to 5-9 victory over Warwickshire in the Lory Meagher Hurling Cup yesterday.

Cavan got into their stride early and a brace of goals from Mark Moffett allowed them to steal a march on their opponents.

Conor Kennedy worked hard to keep Warwickshire in the picture but Cavan deployed their substitutes well and cemented their victory.

But Armagh encountered rather more problems against a lively Wicklow side in the Nicky Rackard Cup at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.

Wicklow carried the greater fire-power than their hosts and with Michael Boland and Diarmaid Masterson in particular posing a big threat to the home defence, the scores flowed freely.

Armagh were restricted to limited raids and, although Eoin McGuinness and Fionntan Donnelly in particular did their best to keep Wicklow inn check, their endeavours were in vain

The home team tried hard but Wicklow were not only faster and more accurate but they continually pressurised the home defence.

In the end the Leinster outfit won by 3-24 to 3-7, a defeat which is a disappointment for Armagh following a couple of recent encouraging performances.