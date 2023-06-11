Celtic must act quickly and find the right successor to Ange Postecoglou

Back in January, around the time when Celtic decided to sell defender Josip Juranovic to Union Berlin, Ange Postecoglou, a man utterly trusted by the club’s fans, made a throwaway, but rather telling, comment.

When explaining that it made good business sense for the Hoops to scoop €8.5m for the Croatia right-back and a chance for Juranovic, at 27, to spend time in the Bundesliga, Postecoglou pronounced that ‘you should never get too close to your heroes’.

With hindsight, it was a statement which now jars for the Celtic support, coming to terms with the departure of a feisty figurehead they had come to regard as a guru.

However, like all svengalis, the surface can dazzle, and prevent those in thrall to cross-examine ultimate motives. Perhaps the secret of tolerating managers these days and for fans’ peace of mind, is a sense of basically embracing everyone, even transparent mercenaries, as long as silverware is delivered.

Disappointed as they are, Celtic fans may take some satisfaction that Postecoglou has left their club holding a treble and dominance in Scottish football. Yet if managers themselves are transient, so too, is often the nature of success. And Celts, busy assessing managerial hopefuls, need to get their next appointment right, as a much-changed Rangers are poised to test the temperature of their old rivals next term. There is now also fresh uncertainty over Hoops’ stars like Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota, potentially tempted by Postecoglou and London’s bright lights.

While the speed of Postecoglou’s switch to Tottenham Hotspur a couple of days after winning the Scottish Cup has been surprising, he is hardly the first to engineer towards more lucrative pastures. The reality is, at 57, the Greek-Australian will easily eclipse his Celtic salary, enjoy a lavish London lifestyle and be set up for life amid the promise and glint of England’s Premier League. Of course, the price for all this will be attempting to piece together the latest shambles at Tottenham, a club with excitable notions about themselves.

Postecoglou’s achievements and fiercely-driven, punchy football will be hard to emulate, and for Peter Lawwell, the Celtic chairman, appointing a new man to maintain the club’s superiority is as delicate an operation as any. There are also understandable hopes that the team can give a much better account of themselves in the 2023-24 Champions League, an environment which proved to be too complex for Postecoglou’s one-dimensional, flat-track brand of instant karma.

Who, then, for the hot seat?

Enzo Maresca, Pep Guardiola’s coach at Manchester City, is a front runner. The 43-year-old was linked with the Glasgow giants in the summer of 2021 before the club opted for Postecoglou. Highly-rated Maresca coached the City Under-23 squad before a short-lived spell as Parma boss in 2021. He rejoined the Citizens and is seen as a vital member of technical staff. Indeed, when someone of Guardiola’s stature describes you as “extraordinary” then surely Celtic will carefully consider a man who has also worked as an assistant with West Ham and Sevilla.

Then we have Kjetil Knutsen. The spectre of his breezy Bodo/Glimt side tearing Celtic to shreds in the Europa Conference League remains very much alive. Knutsen’s tactical emphasis of high pressing football is not dissimilar to that of Postecoglou — only more streetwise.

Certainly, his impressive outfit and personal chutzpah left a mark as Celtic’s euro hopes were extinguished once again. Bodo/Glimt are already eight points clear at the top of the Eliteserien, another testimony to the 54-year-old.

Incidentally, we can all but rule out Brendan Rodgers from the issue. The Ulsterman has already achieved great success first time around at Celtic, including an invincible season — but vivid memories of 2016-17 appear to have been eclipsed by the shock manner of a later mid-season departure to Leicester City. While some at Celts would give Rodgers a guarded welcome back, it’s mystifying as to what he would personally gain from a return, especially if there were to be early disappointments.

Finally, the surprise name to emerge from all this — Kieran McKenna. The Fermanagh man is an upcoming name — just ask adoring Ipswich Town fans what they think of him. McKenna has steered the Suffolk side into the Championship with dynamism.

The Celtic managerial post will be a far cry from the fields of Ballinamallard, but the thinking behind him is smart.

McKenna is a boss whose star is on the rise and, critically, the Hoops may not be a position to contend for him if Ipswich keep moving on up towards the Premier League. Over a dozen years of coaching at all levels with Tottenham and Manchester United suggest the 37-year-old is comfortable with big club environments and working with names like Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Ragnick In fact, the more you think about it, he might just work.

If Celtic want to move on from the circumstances of Postecoglou’s exit, there is now an obligation for them to act fast.