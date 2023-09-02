Champions Larne breeze past Newry City as Levi Ives hits double

Larne 4 Newry City 0

Larne returned to winning ways after blowing Newry City away with a strong first half performance at Inver Park.

Paul O'Neill set the tone with just four minutes gone as he grabbed his first goal of the season. Two goals in as many minutes before the break ensured the Champions clawed some ground back on the leading clubs.

Levi Ives' heavily deflected shot on 41 minutes doubled the lead before it was added to by Micheal Glynn's crisp finish 60 seconds later to make it 3-0 at the break.

Ives then produced a low finish 14 minutes from time to make it 4-0 and move Larne up to fourth in the table.