Champions Larne ready to pounce if Cliftonville’s Levi Ives becomes available

Levi Ives is in the sights of Premiership champions Larne

Champions Larne are monitoring events at Solitude with a view to signing Levi Ives if he became available.

The teak-tough left back is regarded as one of the best in the League and is under contract with Cliftonville until June 2025.

New Reds boss Jim Magilton will assess his squad next week when they return for pre-season training.

The former Northern Ireland midfielder knows Ives well, as both started life at west Belfast junior club St Oliver Plunkett.

And when Magilton was manager of the Northern Ireland Under-21s team, he called up both Ives and Jay Donnelly, who was with Cliftonville at the time.

However, neither player met up with the international squad, citing prior engagements when enquiries were made.

Some Solitude insiders were concerned this incident might affect the relationship between player and manager, but Magilton insists he has no issues with Ives.

Larne sources say they have not spoken to the under contract player, but would be interested in bringing Ives to Inver Park if he were to become available.

The 25-year-old is understood to hold ambitions of playing football full-time to focus on fitness and recovery after seeing appearances curtailed by injury in recent years.

Larne can offer full-time football while for the Reds, a full-time model is only an aspiration right now.

Still at Solitude and John Herron’s proposed signing was held up this week when it transpired his 10-game ban for wearing a political T-Shirt was not cleared when he was playing in Australia.

Magilton inherited an awkward situation not of his doing as a move was agreed with the former Celtic, Glentoran and Larne midfielder before he was appointed as manager of the club.