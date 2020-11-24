Championship bosses are concerned for mental health of players who deserve to be treated as elite, admits Queen's University chief Peter Thompson

Queen's University manager Peter Thompson has declared that managers in the Championship are having to deal with serious mental health issues amongst their players because of the continued lack of football in the second tier of Irish League football.

While Danske Bank Premiership clubs started their season last month and continue to play through the coronavirus pandemic, Championship teams have been unable to kick-off their campaign as they have not been granted Elite status by the powers that be.

Incensed by the decision and how it has impacted on their players, in a powerful show of unity all 12 Championship managers - John Bailie (Ards), Sean Connor (Institute), Paul Harbinson (Ballyclare Comrades), Harry McConkey (Ballinamallard United), Colin McIlwrath (Knockbreda), Ciaran McGurgan (Annagh United), Darren Mullen (Newry City), Colin Nixon (Dundela), Dean Smith (Loughgall), Gary Smyth (H&W Welders), Ivan Sproule (Dergview) and Thompson from Queen's - sent a statement to the Northern Ireland Football League this week outlining that they felt "let down" by government and football authorities and called for the issue to be addressed.

The Championship was due to start next Saturday, but the NI Executive's two-week circuit breaker from Friday combined with not having Elite status has delayed it once again.

Thompson said: "When I addressed the players on Thursday about the circuit breaker and the season not being able to start, I have never seen players as demoralised and downbeat in my life.

"Managers are seeing things they have never had to deal with, and that is serious mental health and wellbeing issues arising from this. Our players are elite athletes and deserve to be treated as such.

"The Championship needs Elite status and needs it immediately. The decision not to grade the 12 Championship clubs as Elite has been a travesty. I don't know how the IFA and NIFL came to the decision of how to grade the term Elite and then to only put the Premiership into it given all their documents state that senior football in Northern Ireland is the top two tiers.

"What they have done is dismissive at best, and at worst discriminatory. That's how all Championship managers feel.

"I keep thinking of Animal Farm by George Orwell and the quote 'all animals are equal but some are more equal than others'.

"In the Irish League, it seems all senior clubs are equal, but some senior clubs are more equal than others. The football authorities can't tell us we are senior clubs when they want to and then make a huge decision like this. It's just not right.

"There is club financial viability to consider, but the biggest issue here is player welfare and player, coaching staff and supporter mental health. We are talking about community clubs that add so much to their communities and, more than anything, we are talking about human beings here and young men whose mental health is suffering. I've had more players come to me with mental health problems than ever before. Managers are concerned for their players and we want to do right by them and our clubs."

Asked by Sunday Life Sport for a response, an IFA spokesperson, who 'refuted any claims of discrimination' said: "The definition of 'Elite' in the context of the current Covid restrictions is based on our understanding that the legislation around 'Elite' athletes is aimed at a low volume number of individuals operating at the pinnacle of their sport.

"We have been careful therefore to ensure that our definition is consistent with what the legislation is aimed at achieving and therefore kept it to the highest-level teams that operate in men's and women's football in Northern Ireland."

On NIFL's part, they state they were not involved in the classification of clubs and leagues in relation to Elite status, but have raised the issue regarding the 'Non-Elite' status of the Championship clubs with the IFA Board.