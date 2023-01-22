Championship round-up: Five-star Warrenpoint Town boost promotion chances, while Annagh United go top despite draw

Football

Warrenpoint Town furthered their promotion bid as they edged an eight-goal thriller over Ards at Clandeboye Park, coming from behind twice to make it three wins on the bounce with a 5-3 success.

Ards had been two goals to the good inside the first 10 minutes thanks to a brace from Adam Salley, and they forged ahead again a minute after the restart through Greg Hall after Ryan Swan and Fra McCaffrey had levelled things before the break for Warrenpoint.

But Adam Carroll grabbed two and Swan added his second for Town as they move just six points off top spot in the second division.

That position is now held by Annagh United, who climbed to the summit despite being held to a scoreless draw by beleaguered Knockbreda.

Although their game finished 0-0, Annagh are now at the top after previous leaders Loughgall were beaten 1-0 by Dundela, William Faulkner’s second-half goal the deciding factor at Lakeview Park.

Harland & Wolff Welders had a five-star display at Blanchflower Arena as they thumped Ballyclare Comrades 5-1, Michael McLellan and Matthew Ferguson both scoring two and James McClay also on target as Paul Kee’s side made it four wins in five.

Dergview are off the bottom of the table courtesy of a comfortable 3-0 win over Newington, which has moved them up to 10th position above their opponents, who are now just one place and one point above basement side Knockbreda in what is turning out to be a fascinating battle to avoid relegation. It could well go all the way to the final game of the season.

Meanwhile, Ballinamallard United’s trip to Institute was the only game in the Championship that didn’t survive the weekend cold snap, with the game postponed yesterday morning and needing to be rearranged.