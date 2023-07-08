Charlie Eastwood on the front row in Monza

The Oman Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage AMR co-driven by Ahmad Al-Harthy, Michael Dinan and Belfast’s Charlie Eastwood will start Sunday’s (11.30am) Six Hours of Monza from the front row in GTE Am.

Al Harthy was nominated for qualifying duties around the Temple of Speed yesterday and of his eight laps, his best effort of one minute 48.058 seconds was good enough to secure second place.

That was 0.426 seconds slower than the Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR-19 steered by Sarah Bovy who completed nine laps and, like Al-Harthy, made two visits to the pits during a session that had to be red flagged by stewards for a period due to an excessive amount of gravel on the circuit.

Having qualified down in sixth, the fifth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship represents a real opportunity for Al-Harthy, Dinan and Eastwood to not only record their first win of the campaign but also narrow the gap in the standings to current leaders Corvette Racing.

The American team’s Ben Keating could only manage the sixth best time aboard the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R and ended the exercise nearly nine tenths slower than the polesitters.

“It was an amazing qualifying session by Ahmad,” Eastwood told Sunday Life Sport. “We struggled for pace during Free Practice but Ahmad did really well, so everything is to play for come Sunday.

“We know it is going to be difficult against the Porsche, and we are still a bit off the Ferrari because of the success ballast we are carrying, but a lot can happen during six hours around Monza. We just need to stay out of trouble and hopefully come the end of the race, we are in the points.”