Chris Eubank Jr will face a major challenge against Liam Smith in what could turn out to be a thriller

The first big action of 2023 in the UK takes place in Manchester next Saturday between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith, but it’s a fight that has flown under the radar a little considering it has the potential to be a fantastic clash.

Smith is a former world champion and is still a world-level fighter, someone I’ve always liked, and Eubank is also a quality fighter, although he does get a bit of stick because of what kind of character he is.

This is a real test for Eubank and a bigger one than the planned meeting with a welterweight in Conor Benn which seemed to be made to play on the rivalry between their old men in the past. That, of course, was called off after Benn failed a drugs test.

I think we will find out just how good a fighter Eubank is next week as any time he’s gone up to the top level against George Groves and Billy Joe Saunders, he’s fallen short.

If he is what he says he is, then he should win but I’m not sure he is the fighter he believes himself to be. Smith is really going to test him and I feel this is a tough one to call as it will be a difficult night for both men.

I saw Eubank making comments that he will “season, sauté and finish Liam Smith” — a strange thing to say as you fry a steak in a hot pan and let it rest for a while. You sauté onions, so I hope for his sake he boxes better than he cooks next weekend.

After the whole Benn saga, Eubank seemed to win a lot of sympathy as he had done nothing wrong after Benn failed the drugs test, but now he is back to being the pantomime villain and it seems that he enjoys that role.

He certainly has a Marmite personality and although I don’t think he is a bad lad at all, he had cultivated an image of himself that’s a little bit annoying. His old man was a bit like that and was disliked by the majority of people who paid to watch him when he was fighting, so it seems that Chris Jr has followed that path.

One disappointing aspect of this fight is that it is on Sky Box Office when really, with no world titles on the line, it doesn’t warrant that treatment.

If you’re going to go pay-per-view, you should really be talking at least a world title on the line or a big rivalry. It’s such a shame the sport has gone down the road of any decent fight going to pay-per-view, which I feel is wrong. That should only come into play for the mega fights, but that’s the state of the so-called ‘working man’s sport’ that prices out the fans.

This will be a very good fight and one that has the potential to be talked about for a while, but that doesn’t make it pay-per-view in my eyes.

Boots needs to kick on

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is a fighter who I really rate highly and he made it 30-0 against Karen Chukhadzhian to claim the IBF interim welterweight title on the Davis-Garcia undercard.

He is still only 25, but it seems he is being moved very slowly by Showtime as he has been about for a while now and these should be his prime years. I’m sure he is asking the same question I’m about to ask: why is he not a world champion yet?

He has it all but maybe with the two top guys in the division, Spence and Crawford, being killers, they have kept him away from them although he is a great fighter to watch and now I’d like to see him being moved on a bit quicker.

Joe Parker show not good enough

On the subject of pay-per-view, if the top of the bill is not a world title fight, then you need an excellent undercard and this is not the case next week.

Joseph Parker is down to fight Jack Massey, but it wasn’t so long ago Stevie Ward was being linked with a fight against Massey at cruiserweight, yet here he is, taking on a former world heavyweight champion in a fight that almost seems pointless with Parker much the bigger man and someone who has been fighting on a different level.

Richard Riakporhe against Krzysztof Glowacki is an interesting one at cruiserweight and there is a very decent welterweight clash between Ekow Essuman and Kris Kongo for the British, Commonwealth and a couple of ranking belts. Had there been more of these, then it could all add up to a decent pay-per-view card.

On that fight, Essuman is a very decent fighter and I would say the same about Kongo, but I will tip Essuman for this one as he is a tough guy with a very good work rate and that can swing his way.

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia would be a cracker

I mentioned Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last week and as expected, he came through against Hector Luis Garcia to hopefully set up that meeting with Ryan Garcia.

Again, he didn’t look great but it’s rare he looks spectacular from first bell to last, but he just has that get-out clause where he can turn your lights out at any time with his power.

He lost rounds again last week and if you are Garcia, Devin Haney or anyone in and around the lightweight division, you would think he isn’t all that. But that’s an ok thought to have until you get hit by him, so that’s why he is exciting.

he’s also a draw and someone who brings the stars out to watch him. I saw rapper Meek Mill trying to fight Gary Russell Jr at ringside and the bout in the ring had to be stopped because of it, which was bizarre.

Russell is the wrong man to pick on as he could hit you with five punches before you knew you were in a fight. Maybe that could be a ‘DAZN Misfits’ fight on the horizon.

Irish Elite finals brings back great memories

The Irish Elite finals take place in Dublin next weekend and for many, it will be the first step on the road to the Paris Olympics.

There are places on the Irish team up for grabs ahead of the European Games which is an Olympic qualifier, so the best of luck to all involved.

It’s always a great night and I have some good memories of finals night. Paddy Barnes sent me a YouTube clip of me beating Davy Oliver Joyce in the 2009 final, something I hadn’t watched in years.

It was nice to see Billy McKee in the corner and my dad there too. The interview at the end was funny to listen to as it’s just board Belfast, but great memories all the same.

Up and running again

You may have noticed that I started running again recently, but it is simply an effort to get a bit healthier as I hadn’t done a training session in about three months, which is a bit embarrassing considering I have a gym in the garage which is a five-yard walk from the back door.

I’m not interested in getting ripped, but just a bit healthier and trying to lose a bit of beef, much like everyone else in January.