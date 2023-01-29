Chris Eubank’s defeat to Liam Smith highlights how boxers can lose their punch resistance when they drop down a division

Liam Smith’s stunning fourth-round win over Chris Eubank Jr last week may not have been a shock in terms of the outcome but the manner of victory certainly was.

I was unsure who was going to win, but I had expected it to be a long fight that could well go the distance.

If I was told prior to it that someone was getting knocked out, I would have said Eubank with a body shot or Smith being hurt by a fast combination before the referee jumps in. What I didn’t expect was for Smith to blow him away, but it was clear to see that it was the first solid shot that Smith had landed and therefore Eubank’s punch resistance at middleweight is completely gone.

This can happen once you get older as you lose your punch resistance anyway, but when you’re getting older and also coming down in weight rather than going up, it’s so much harder to take a shot.

That is not to take away from Smith at all and I certainly don’t want to do that as it was a fantastic win and finish for him, but from what I could see it is clear this is what has happened.

With that in mind, I fancied Eubank to beat Conor Benn at the time, but that fight was made lighter than middleweight so Benn could have done him quicker; not because he’s a better fighter than Smith, but because of Eubank trying to recover from making the weight in such a short time.

That is why that fight should never happen even though the talk has resurfaced and I have to say that some of Benn’s comments since last Saturday night have been completely out of order. He really shouldn’t be saying anything after trying to continue with a fight having failed two drugs tests.

You have some people like Gareth Davies trying to say that Eubank’s career is over, but I don’t think that’s necessarily the case. He remains a big name and is someone who can make money and draw a crowd. It’s certainly not over for him because he lost to a world-class fighter in Smith.

One of the things that boxing gets wrong is that once someone loses, it must mean their career is over. Why is that? It doesn’t have to be that way and for Eubank, he is a big enough name to get a world title shot if someone is looking for a voluntary defence as he brings numbers.

For Smith, I’d really love to see his dream of fighting at Anfield come to pass now. Some might claim he’ll never sell it out, but he doesn’t have to.

He could easily put 30,000 or 40,000 in with a good dance partner and a solid undercard. People forget that when you go to a stadium, it’s not just about being a ticket seller. You will find that Liverpool supporters will go along and a lot of Evertonians, so I’ve no doubt he could do at least 30,000.

Last week, the 20,000-capacity Manchester Arena was packed and sounded like it was overwhelmingly pro-Smith, although part of that could be that Eubank doesn’t have much of a fanatical fan base but because of who he is, people go along to watch.

There is a rematch clause but I’m not sure if that is the right road to go down. Eubank’s team complained of an elbow during the barrage of shots that finished it and I noticed it when watching live, but it was accidental and just one of those things.

If the rematch option is to be taken, I can see a similar outcome as it appears that Eubank’s punch resistance at middleweight is gone.

He stood up to guys like George Groves at super-middleweight but got blitzed by Smith who wouldn’t be regarded as the same type of puncher, so that tells you all you need to know.

Amanda Serrano can stay on track for Katie Taylor re-match

There is an undisputed female doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night that could have ramifications for who Katie Taylor faces in a potential homecoming.

Amanda Serrano is aiming to take Erika Cruz Hernandez’s WBA title to complete the set at featherweight and Alycia Baumgardner is going for the same at suer-featherweight against Elhem Mekhaled with the vacant WBA belt on the line to add to the other titles she holds after her victory against Mikaela Mayer.

It’s great to see these undisputed title fights coming thick and fast as the number one in each division is there for all to see.

You have to give Serrano all the credit in the world as she seems to be able to move between the divisors quite easily having faced Katie at lightweight and now, here she is back at featherweight.

Katie is hoping to secure that and a recent show in Dublin suggests that pro boxing is on its way back and hopefully that’s the case.

We all want to see that happen in Croke Park, but if for whatever reason it can’t be made, then Baumgardner is also a great fight or even move up and try to unify against Chantelle Cameron. There are plenty of options for big fights and I hope she gets the fight at Croke Park that she deserves although there are doubts as to whether Croke Park will be the venue due to costs.

You would hope something could be done and the government step in as Katie deserves a huge, outdoor spectacular.

The 3 Arena is a big venue, but a Serrano rematch is bigger than that and Katie is bigger than that, so let’s hope something can be done, but the picture should be a little clearer after next weekend in New York.

Mark Dunlop doing a good job with local guys

The first pro show in Belfast takes place at the Europa Hotel next Saturday night with a six-fight card topped by Kevin Cronin v Jamie Morrissey for the BUI Celtic light-heavyweight title.

There are several local lads on the card including Conor Quinn, Owen O’Neill, Colm Murphy and Gerard Hughes all getting out early in the year, so credit has to go to Mark Dunlop for keeping his fighters active and also putting on these shows.

I know that for Mark, this is a labour of love and there isn’t much money in the small hall shows. Mark is one of the good guys in a sport littered with people whose first interest isn’t the fighters.

He looks after the boys and it’s important he gets them regular fights as it could be easy to just try to get a few of them on a Matchroom or Queensbury card, but to promote his own and get them a few quid is a credit to him.

Navarette shooting for greatness

Emanuel Navarrete is bidding to become a three-weight champion against Liam Wilson for the vacant WBO super-featherweight title.

I really don’t know a lot about Wilson and I don’t want to do him a disservice, but I think it’s all set up for a Navarrete win.

The Mexican is a fantastic fighter and is an excellent puncher with an awkward style. At first glance, he may not seem to be as good as he is, but there is no doubt he is an incredible fighter and it’s hard to see anything other than him taking a super-featherweight title after being a champion at feather and super-bantamweight.

Our baby girl Mila is a real knockout

It has been an amazing week for our family as on Friday morning at 3.06am, we welcomed our baby daughter Mila into the world.

The whole experience was incredible and Christine was amazing, I’m so proud of her for everything. Mila’s a beautiful kid and it’s a first as she was born with hair, unlike Carla and Rossa who are delighted to have a baby sister to take care of. Everything is great and mother and baby are doing well, so it’s a return to sleepless nights and changing nappies.

I was away when the babies were born before as I was always getting ready for fights.

This time, I’ll be around a lot more and will be up doing the night feeds and everything that’s needed.

It’s a big gap from when Rossa was born so it all felt a bit new again. When the midwife passed her to me, I was struggling a bit to take her properly in case I hurt her!