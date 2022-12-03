Chris Hegarty the hero as Crusaders up to second in Premiership after defeating Glentoran in thriller

Crusaders 3 Glentoran 2

Delight for Crusaders, despair for Glentoran at Seaview yesterday as the Hatchetmen moved up to second place in the Danske Bank Premiership after this exhilarating encounter.

Chris Hegarty was the hero of the hour with two goals on his return from injury, including the winner in the 58th minute, but he was not the only star on display.

Stephen Baxter’s patched-up team held Linfield last week and deserved their victory over the Glens yesterday as the team showing the more hunger and desire.

“We pushed them hard, we scored three goals and had two or three cleared off the line,” reflected Baxter.

“We were very dominant in our performance.

“We had a lot of warriors in there. You’re asking guys to give it their all and they gave us everything they had in the tank. It was a joy to watch.

“We had to win every single battle on the pitch and deal with what they had to offer, and I think we did that particularly well. I thought our performance was first class.”

The outstanding Adam Lecky opened the scoring after just five minutes when Paul Heatley collected a long Ross Clarke ball to scamper down the left channel and cross to the beanpole striker to nod past Aaron McCarey from six yards out.

Crues fans had barely finished celebrating when a roar went up at the Glentoran end to herald the first equalising goal of the game.

Bobby Burns played a beautiful ball in behind the Crusaders’ back line for Danny Purkis to run on to and hammer past Jonny Tuffey.

In a physically intense game, the Crues took the lead again on 24 minutes when Hegarty claimed the first of his double.

When Clarke’s corner from the right was met with a powerful header from the Dungannon man, McCarey got a hand to it but could not stop the ball cannoning off the upright and into the back of the net.

Hegarty went close in added time of the first-half with an exact replica of his first goal, but this time the Glentoran keeper proved equal to the effort.

Lecky pulled wide seconds after the restart before Jay Donnelly got the Glens back on level terms on 50 minutes; turning a James Singleton shot past Tuffey with a deft touch when Crusaders failed to clear Burns’ corner.

But the home side was fired up for victory and, after Lecky headed off the bar from a Jarlath O’Rourke corner, Jordan Forsythe centred again for Lecky to hook to the back post where Hegarty stooped to nod past McCarey inside the six-yard box.

The win means Crusaders climb to second place in the Premiership, five points behind leaders Larne, while Glentoran are six points off the pace but have two games in hand.

However, McDermott must be alarmed at his team’s form going into the BetMcLean Cup Semi-Final clash against Linfield on Tuesday night as the Glens have claimed just one win in their last six games — four of which they have lost four to Glenavon, Linfield, Cliftonville and now the Crues.

“If you come to Seaview and score two goals, you expect to get something, and you remind your team about a couple of things — be aware of the counter attack and be aware of set pieces”, he said.

“Where did they get all three goals? A counter attack for the first and two set pieces. No surprise.

“Chris Hegarty is one of their more dangerous players and we let him get his head on a few of them.

“If you don’t play well and don’t handle the counter attack, they score, and that’s what they did.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 6, Burns 8, Hegarty 8, O’Rourke 7, Forsythe 7, Thompson 6, Lowry 7, Winchester 6 (Caddell, 46 mins, 7), Clarke 7, Lecky 8(Owens, 90 mins, 6), Heatley 7.

Unused subs: T Murphy, Robinson, Ebbe, Steele, McMurray.

GLENTORAN: McCarey 6, Marshall 6, Wilson 6, McCullough 6 (Kane, 68 mins, 6), McClean 6, Burns 7, Murray 6(Roy, 68 mins, 6), Devlin 6, Singleton 7 (Wightman, 80 mins, 6), Purkis 6, J Donnelly 6.

Unused subs: Webber, H Murphy, Smith, McLaughlin.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber) 7