Christmas is a time for tradition… so here’s my Irish League Team of the (half-)Season!

Christmas is a time for routine and tradition, so it's only appropriate that I set tongues wagging with the half-term Team of the Danske Bank Premiership season.

As per usual, I’m quite sure many of you will have different views but that’s fine by me because football is a game of varying opinions and that’s exactly what I love to see.

GOALKEEPER

Chris Johns (Linfield)

Chris Johns proved his worth during a tough spell for Linfield

Still the number one for me despite the fact that the Blues looked fragile defensively earlier on in the season.

It was actually during that period that I felt Chris Johns showed his worth and, even though I have seen some impressive goalkeeping performances by the likes of Crusaders’ Jonny Tuffey, I still rate Chris as the number one netminder in the country at this stage of the campaign.

DEFENCE

Tomas Cosgrove (Larne)

Tomas Cosgrove is a consistent performer for Larne

So unlucky not to make my team over the last few seasons simply because of the outstanding consistency of Coleraine’s Lyndon Kane, but he’s been moved into midfield this term, which has opened the door for Tomas.

The Larne right-back has been the absolute epitome of class and consistency over a number of years, so this was a relatively easy decision for me, although Rhys Marshall also caught my eye at Glentoran.

Aidan Wilson (Glentoran)

Aidan Wilson has been a wonderful addition at Glentoran

This lad has been nothing short of superb every time I have watched Glentoran this season.

He has really blossomed into a top-class centre back and, together with Patrick McClean, has formed a formidable defensive pairing, which is one of the main reasons why the Glens’ have such an impressive goals against tally so far.

Patrick McClean (Glentoran)

Patrick McClean

The early pacesetters in the Danske Bank Premiership owe so much to a solid and resolute central defence and that is particularly applicable when Patrick McClean combines with Aidan Wilson at the back.

Superb in the air and extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet, his style of play complements his partner Wilson incredibly well.

He is also a bad loser — and I like that quality in a player.

Matthew Clarke (Linfield)

Matthew Clarke is Linfield's Mr Consistent

Very often taken for granted by many, simply because he is so consistently good.

Quality left-sided defenders can be hard to come by at times, but Matthew can get overlooked because he rarely has a bad game — a minimum 7/10 player week in, week out.

MIDFIELD

Philip Lowry (Crusaders)

Philip Lowry and Leroy Millar have had stellar openings to the campaign

The pharmaceutical chemist from Limavady has added a considerable number of goals to all the other qualities he possesses — and when he’s in this type of form, it’s impossible to leave him out of any Irish League representative team.

A good tackler with a strong engine to match and a player who always gives 100% in every game, this was an easy choice for me.

Rory Hale (Cliftonville)

Rory Hale brings energy to Cliftonville

Diminutive in stature but don’t be fooled by appearances, Rory has been immense each and every time I have covered a Cliftonville game this season.

He clearly has a tremendous appetite for the game which is complemented by a great eye for that killer pass which all strikers thrive on.

Midfield has been a competitive section for my half-term team, but Rory has more than earned the right to be in there.

Leroy Millar (Larne)

Leroy Millar is thriving in Larne’s full-time environment

Without doubt, currently the most complete midfield player in the Irish League.

Even in his early days at Ballymena United, Leroy always caught my eye; he just had that wee edge which stood him out in a crowd.

I now see him as an even better player who’s fulfilling that early potential and much of that has to be down to the full-time model he is now enjoying at Larne.

Leroy has an insatiable work ethic and if ever I saw a player who leads by example, then it’s this lad.

I genuinely feel Larne are close to lifting some major silverware and Leroy Millar is one of the main reasons why.

Joel Cooper (Linfield)

Joel Cooper has rediscovered his groove

At last I feel Joel is showing that dynamic form which had made him such a hot prospect a couple of seasons ago.

Like countless others before him, he returned home from having a go cross-channel and struggled to regain the form which had seen him move there in the first place.

When he returned, I thought that customary spark was missing — Joel (above) looked ordinary and someone who had clearly lost confidence.

Fast forward several months, however, and he is now back to his best.

I just think he is a class above when he plays in a wide left midfield position, plus he chips in with his fair share of goals as well.

FORWARDS

Matthew Shevlin (Coleraine)

Matthew Shevlin has found a home at Coleraine

I am delighted that this young man seems to have found his true home at Coleraine.

His ability has never been in doubt but, for some reason, Matthew always flattered to deceive and seemed to drift from club to club, becoming not much more than a bit-part player in the process and seemingly on his way down through the various levels.

Now it’s all change and he is a quality striker banging in the goals on a regular basis — and that’s why he’s in my team.

Conor McMenamin (Glentoran)

Conor McMenamin is the Premiership's top talent

The outstanding player in the Premiership so far this season.

Glentoran’s full-time model has been good for Conor and he has well and truly returned the favour by producing some electrifying form which, prior to his latest injury, had seen him gain full international recognition and a nailed-on cert to get a move cross-channel. A class act.