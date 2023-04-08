Circuit of Ireland success great for my Irish Tarmac title bid, says Callum Devine

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan on their way to Circuit of Ireland success

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan injected new life into their bid to become Irish Tarmac champions for the first time this season with victory on the Milburn Concrete Circuit of Ireland Rally.

A maiden win on the world-famous Easter event also meant the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 team-mates became the third consecutive different crew to bag maximum points in this season’s cross-border competition.

Their big break came on the fourth stage — the mid-point of Saturday’s meeting — when their closest pursuers Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes went off line over a fast crest and collected a front left puncture.

What was a 0.8-second gap between the top two crews before the stage immediately mushroomed to 14.1 seconds and despite a brave and spirited fightback in near perfect conditions by Moffett and Hayes through the County Tyrone countryside, it was not enough to elevate them back to the head of the timesheets.

“It is great to be back on the pace again — it was a fantastic battle,” Devine, whose last visit to the top of the podium in the Championship came at the International Rally of the Lakes in Killarney last May, said at the finish.

“We needed to get the points on the board this weekend for the Championship and I have to thank all the team; everyone involved has put in such a huge effort, so I am delighted to have won,” he added.

In the battle for third, Meirion Evans got the better of Jonathan Greer in a grandstand finish by pipping him on the closing ‘Shanmaghry 2’ test, 3.2 seconds separating them after 70 hard-fought miles.

Turbo-related issues with Desi Henry’s recently-acquired Citroen C3 Rally2 at junctions and hairpins opened the door to Evans early on and the Welshman made no mistake in extending his run of trophy finishes with Jonathan Jackson.

“Jonathan gave us a scare on those last two,” said Evans. “We have to be happy with our final result.”

Despite narrowly missing out to Evans, Greer was also pleased with his performance having started the day on a cautious note as some hard compressions over jumps knocked his confidence.

The top five was rounded out by Sam Moffett, however unlike his younger brother Josh, he was not at the sharp end of proceedings as set-up struggles, an engine cut-out on SS4 that required a system reset to be executed on his Hyundai i20 N Rally2 supermini and a stall on SS5 all hampered him.

Robert Barrable’s inexperience of Northern Ireland’s rural lanes counted against him and he struggled to build on his runner-up display on last month’s West Cork Rally by coming home sixth in his Citroen C3 Rally2 alongside Gordon Noble, last year’s Circuit of Ireland Rally winning co-driver.

Circuit of Ireland – Top 10 Results:1. Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) 58m 53.4s; 2. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5) +10.2s; 3. Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5); 4. Jonathan Greer/Niall Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2); 5. Sam Moffett/Keith Moriarty (Hyundai i20 N Rally2); 6. Robert Barrable/Gordon Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2); 7. Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2); 8 Garry Jennings/Rory Kennedy (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 9. Cathan McCourt/Caolan McKenna (Citroen C3 Rally2); 10. Gareth MacHale/Ger Conway (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5).