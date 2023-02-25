City of Armagh leave it late to boost promotion hopes in Division 1B

In 1B, it took an injury time penalty from Shea O’Brien to snatch four points from leaders City of Armagh’s visit to Highfield as coach Chris Parker’s side prevailed by 23-21 to maintain momentum for their promotion hopes.

Ulster squad member O’Brien kicked three penalties and converted both Armagh’s tries to contribute 13 points to Armagh’s total.

The visitors’ tries were scored by half-backs Alex Johnston and Evin Crummie.

Also, in 1B, strugglers Banbridge battled back to claim a losing bonus point as they were defeated 26-21 by St Mary’s College at Rifle Park.

It was quite a comeback by Bann after they had fallen 26-0 behind the Dublin visitors and the point will be of some value as the ninth-placed Ulster side bid to overhaul UCC who are now four points in front with the same number of games left to play.

Josh Cromie opened the scoring for Bann on 50 minutes and 10 minutes later Stevie Irvine planted the ball over the line with James Humphreys converting both to cut the lead to 26-14.

But Bann weren’t finished and, in the 70th minute, Max Lyttle claimed a third for the home team, Adam Doherty adding the extras from the tee.

The late game at Buccaneers, saw bottom team Malone lose 27-24 with Sam Green’s last gasp try earning them a losing bonus point.

Ballynahinch suffered a blow to their top four ambitions after coming badly unstuck in their 1A meeting at Young Munster where the Limerick club triumphed 21-0

Rampant Queen’s bounce back in style against Navan

Queen’s University got the reaction they had wanted after last weekend’s defeat as they trounced Navan by 46-15 at the Dub. The eight-try victory took them up one place to second in 2A and the students are now just two points behind leaders Blackrock College who they meet next weekend in Dublin.

Robbie Johnston and Curtis Pollock both claimed braces while Graham Curtis, Niall Carvill, Simon McMaster and David Whitten also crossed the Navan line.

Also in 2A, Ballymena moved from eighth to sixth after they finished up beating Cashel 26-19 at Eaton Park. The Braidmen also picked up a try bonus after Adam Lamont crossed twice with Curtis Henry and Callum Patterson also dotting down from a game which will help ease concerns over being dragged into the relegation zone.

In 2B, Rainey Old Boys fell to a shock reverse at lowly Galwegians where the home team triumphed 45-26.

To their credit, Rainey were 33-0 down before they troubled the scoreboard which ultimately brought them a try bonus point after touchdowns were scored by Mikey O’Neill, Michael McCusker, Daniel O’Neill and Connor Smyth.

The point kept Rainey in third after fourth-placed Dungannon picked up their own point when losing 21-14 at home to Malahide. Tries by Xander Botha and Cameron Doak weren’t enough to prevent Belfast Harlequins dropping to sixth when they were seen off 32-13 at Wanderers.

Instonians roll on with 10-try win over Sundays Well

Leaders Instonians continued to triumph and racked up their 14th bonus point victory when hammering bottom side Sundays Well by a colossal 66-0.

Inst ran in 10 tries, centre Bevan Prinsloo laying claim to four of them while former Ulster squad member and fellow South African Schalk van der Merwe claimed a brace of tries.

It puts Instonians on the cusp of promotion in their first season back in senior rugby. Elsewhere, Bangor were 20-16 winners at home to Clonmel and struggling Omagh lost 34-13 to Tullamore.