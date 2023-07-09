Civil Service North out to remain dominant as they face North Down in Challenge Cup Final

Even in transition, Civil Service North remain the team to beat in the NCU Women’s League and Challenge Cup.

Jess Mayes’ side are setting the pace halfway through the Premier League programme and they completed a clean sweep of victories in the group stages of the Cup to put them into today’s Final against North Down at Wallace Park (noon start).

Victors in 2019, CSN are favourites to complete a hat-trick of successes in a repeat of the 2021 Final which they won by 24 runs with Abbi Leckey the player of the match.

Leckey, Ali Cowan and Rachel Thomas, who top scored in last year’s Final success against Waringstown, provide the vast experience again today with Emily Caville, described by her skipper as a “young up and coming cricketer” producing some great figures in her debut season.

“Sarah Rountree has also really shown her ability with the bat and has a few runs on the board so far but we are lucky in the sense that so many of our players have been around and playing together for a long time,” says Mayes.

“I came into the side last year and felt welcome from day one, and it’s this spirit and warmth which keeps our spirit up through all games.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at Lisburn, a ground neither team is particularly used to so will be a challenge in its own respects. But it’s great to have a shot at another Challenge Cup win and we will leave all we have on the field.”

North Down, who had to win their last group match on Tuesday to pip Waringstown and Muckamore on run-rate to second place, are handicapped today by the absence of Amy Boyd and Keziah Dines, but skipper Staci Maxwell is backing her side, coached this season by Ani Chore, to give a good account of themselves.

“This season morale is high and there is a buzz around training and game days. Amy Benson and Gracie Keenan have starred with the bat and when they hit their stride can really take the game away from the opposition,” says Maxwell.

“With the ball, the Keenan sisters, Gracie and Evey, have been among the wickets along with Rebecca Webster and Alexis McDonald.

“It’s no secret that CSN have been a powerhouse in Women’s cricket in the last few years with their strength and depth in their squad but we will approach this game like we do every other one and I will take great pride walking out with the other North Down girls on Sunday representing our club.”

Civil Service North: J Mayes (capt), L Beattie, E Carville, A Cowan, A Fisher, J Gillan, A Leckey, L McNaught, S Rowntree, R Thomas, S Thomas, E Wilson.

North Down: S Maxwell (capt), S Harrison, K Rogers, S Butler, A Benson, A Macdonald, B Irvine, J Murphy, R Nield, L Wilson, R Webster, E Keenan, G Keenan.