Civil Service North seal top six spot with win over relegation-threatened Carrickfergus

The top six and bottom four in the Robinson Services Premier League have been decided with a match to spare before the teams split for the second half of the season.

Civil Service North’s victory over Carrickfergus condemned the bottom four to a relegation scrap and confirmed the Stormont side’s place in the top six where only four points (one win) separate them with six matches remaining.

CSN completed an impressive chase, reaching their victory target of 243 with more than eight overs to spare with Marc Ellison seeing his side home with an undefeated 75, having earlier shared a second wicket stand of 81 with top scorer Ryan Hunter (91). It left Michael Rippon’s 107 not out in a losing cause after he put on an unbeaten 156 with captain CJ van der Walt for the fifth wicket.

Waringstown lost their share of the lead when they went down by 45 runs to Instonians despite back to back half centuries by Pat Botha and Greg Thompson. They added 101 for the fifth wicket but the last five wickets fell for 36 to leave the Shaw’s Bridge side in a three-way tie for the lead with CIYMS and Lisburn.

CI beat Cliftonville Academy by 114 runs, with Jason van der Merwe again leading the way, his 84 included seven fours and five sixes as they comfortably defended 285 for eight.

Lisburn did not have it quite so easy but still had 28 runs to spare in another rain-affected match in Belfast, against Woodvale who are propping up the table. Nigel Jones and Adam Berry both hit half-centuries for the defending champions and Mark Berry and Matthew Humphreys then shared seven wickets.

North Down were the quickest winners of the day with new professional Dale Phillips taking three cheap scalps as Derriaghy were bowled out for 121. The New Zealander then saw his side home in partnership with Alistair Shields who finished 62 not out.

Meanwhile, Killyclooney are back on top of the Long’s SuperValu Premiership table after a seventh hundred of the season for Blyde Capell and Ardmore’s exciting one-run victory over morning leaders Brigade.

Just halfway through the season, Capell has already scored 1,479 runs and needs just another 425 to overtake Decker Curry’s record haul and no-one would bet against the South African doing it.

His latest knock, against Bonds Glen, was 109 from 75 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes and he was fifth out at the end of the 26th over with 171 runs on the board. That ultimately proved already too many for the Bee Gees who were bowled out for 160 with four wickets for Jordan Connor and four catches for Capell.

That was one of three games shortened by rain and it played a significant part at Beechgrove as well where Ardmore were set 189 in 37 overs, in reply to Brigade’s 198 for six.

However, the visitors still had two overs to spare when, with No.11 Caolan Young at the wicket, they chanced a risky single to win the match, the throw just missing to give Ardmore the minimum points victory. Their hero was Afghan refugee Edrees Kharotai, with an undefeated 42, from just 21 balls with four sixes.

Bready have moved into second place after their four wickets win over Donemana. Chasing the home side’s 245, Bready needed seven off the last over but long-serving skipper Davy Scanlon needed only two balls, hitting both for six to win the game in style.

Donemana finally have a permanent professional for the rest of the season, Namibian Karl Birkenstock and he made an impressive debut with the ball, taking three for 17 and his 34 included four fours and two sixes.

Newbuildings broke into the top eight with a 100 runs victory over Fox Lodge, giving the defending Premiership champions a tremendous boost when the teams meet again today at Ballymagorry in the Senior Cup Semi-Final. Eglinton host Brigade in the other Semi and both games start at 11.00am.

ROBINSON SERVICES PREMIER LEAGUE

At Castle Grounds, CIYMS beat Cliftonville Academy by 114 runs (DLS)

CIYMS

R Adair c Raut b Kane 32

C Dougherty c Kelso b Kane 42

J Matchett lbw b Wilson 33

J van der Merwe c Kelso b Wilson 84

T Koen c Kelso b Forbes 45

T van Woerkom b McCord 14

C McCullough c Wilson b Raut 4

J Beattie not out 5

A Coulter b Wilson 0

A Kennedy not out 1

Extras 25

Total (8 wkts, 49 overs) 285

Fall: 1-39 2-91 3-136 4-246 5-260 6-267 7-281 8-282

Bowling: A Forbes 10-1-66-1, M McCord 10-2-34-1, B Kane 10-0-69-2, J Wilson 10-0-44-3, A Raut 9-0-69-1

CLIFTONVILLE ACADEMY

F Collins b van Woerkom 26

N Cahill b Nuttall 9

J Terrett c Koen b van Woerkom 22

J Wilson c Matchett b McCullough 67

A Raut lbw b Matchett 4

D Reid c van Woerkom b McCullough 4

M McCord c and b McCullough 18

A Kelso c van Woerkom b McCullough 2

B Rainey b van Woerkom 0

B Kane lbw b McCullough 0

A Forbes not out 0

Extras 20

Total (44.2 overs) 172

Fall: 1-25 2-47 3-74 4-82 5-106 6-143 7-167 8-172 9-172

Bowling: E Nuttall 5-4-8-1, A Coulter 6-1-35-0, T Koen 4-1-8-0, T van Woerkom 8.2-3-13-3, J Matchett 7-0-33-1, C McCullough 9-2-31-5, A Kennedy 5-0-37-0

At Stormont, Civil Service North beat Carrickfergus by 6 wickets.

CARRICKFERGUS

J Egan b Lutton 20

C Averill c Thompson b Foster 4

I Parkhill c Harrison b Foster 13

M Rippon not out 107

A Haggan lbw b Dyer 13

CJ van der Walt 58

Extras 27

Total (4 wkts, 50 overs) 242

Fall: 1-11 2-38 3-67 4-86

Bowling: M Foster 10-3-43-2, R Harrison 10-0-64-0, J West 10-0-39-0, F Lutton 10-1-51-1, H Dyer 10-0-36-1

CIVIL SERVICE NORTH

P Beverland run out 23

R Hunter c and b Averill 91

M Ellison not out 75

R Harrison c Parkhill b Armstrong 13

H Dyer c and b Egan 1

S Thompson not out 7

Extras 33

Total (4 wkts, 41.5 overs) 33

Fall: 1-88 2-169 3-231 4-232

Bowling: A Shetty 5-0-26-0, M Armstrong 4-0-19-0, A Haggan 3-0-25-0, R Armstrong 4-0-24-0, M Rippon 7-0-34-0, CJ van der Walt 5-0-27-0, C Averill 5-0-37-1, A Armstrong 6.5-0-38-1, J Egan 2-0-8-1

At Shaw’s Bridge, Instonians beat Waringstown by 45 runs.

INSTONIANS

R McKinley c McClean b Snell 18

J Dickson c Allen b Snell 4

C Carmichael c Allen b Mitchell 17

S Dadswell c Allen b Thompson 53

S Getkate c McClean b Thompson 25

A White c Cameron-Dow 44

D Rose c Botha b Cameron-Dow 39

N Smith not out 41

Extras 5

Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 246

Fall 1-7 2-30 3-47 4-117 5-122 6-188 7-246

Bowling: J Mitchell 8-0-27-1, B Snell 7-0-32-2, R Allen 10-0-38-0, P Botha 9-0-52-0, G Thompson 8-1-47-2, J Cameron-Dow 8-0-50-2

WARINGSTOWN

A Dennison lbw b Dadswell 2

M McClean run out 13

P Botha c Carmichael b B Rose 78

M Topping b Dadswell 0

R Allen c Dickson b B Rose 7

G Thompson lbw b Robertson 61

S Best c White b B Rose 4

J Cameron-Dow c Robertson b White 19

B Snell c D Rose b White 5

J Mitchell not out 1

P Eaglestone st McKinley b Robertson 2

Extras 9

Total (42 overs) 201

Fall: 1-3 2-40 3-41 4-64 5-165 6-171 7-184 8-181 9-198

Bowling: D Rose 7-0-40-0, S Dadswell 10-2-29-2, A White 9-0-47-2, B Rose 6-0-39-3, C Robertson 10-0-43-2

At The Green, North Down beat Derriaghy by 9 wickets.

DERRIAGHY

M Halliday c Mulder b Davison 11

J Wade c Chore b Mayes 0

S Gordon c Davison b Mayes 0

J Magowan c and b Eakin 25

P Kruger c Chore b Phillips 26

C Lewis b Mulder 4

R Bailey c Burns b Mulder 1

D Scott not out 32

C Moorhead b Phillips 6

I Sinovich lbw b Mulder 1

W Hughes lbw b Phillips 4

Extras 11

Total (37.2 overs) 121

Fall: 1-1 2-2 3-30 4-66 5-72 6-74 7-76 8-99 9-100

Bowling: T Mayes 10-3-18-2, P Davison 6-1-30-1, P Eakin 5-1-23-1, J Mulder 10-1-33-3, D Phillips 6.2-1-15-3

NORTH DOWN

A Shields not out 62

A Chore b Moorhead 32

D Phillips not out 27

Extras 1

Total (1 wkt, 22 overs) 122

Fall: 1-54

Bowling: P Kruger 4-1-11-0, I Sinovich 4-0-21-0, W Hughes 7-0-32-0, C Moorhead 3-0-25-1, S Gordon 4-0-33-0

At Ballygomartin Road, Lisburn beat Woodvale by 28 runs (DLS)

LISBURN

F Fazal c Adair b Walsh 26

C Burns c and b Pretorius 10

N Jones c Gibson b Walsh 61

N Whitworth c Rose b Robinson 11

J Hunter lbw b Walsh 3

D Miller c Warke b Rose 30

A Berry c Kaestner b Pretorius 51

M Humphreys run out 25

J Manley b Adey 5

M Berry c and b Pretorius 4

C Atkinson not out 1

Extras 19

Total (48.3 overs) 246

Fall: 1-34 2-107 3-112 4-118 5-143 6-175 7-236 8-241 9-245

Bowling: S Bunting 3-0-27-0, R Pretorius 8.3-2-27-3, A Adey 8-0-56-1, L Kaestner 5-0-33-0, K Walsh 10-0-25-3, C Robinson 10-0-42-1, J Rose 4-0-32-1

WOODVALE

L Kaestner c Burns b Whitworth 71

J Hall c and b M Berry 2

R Pretorius c Jones b Humphreys 40

A Adey lbw b Humphreys 1

H Warke c Whitworth b Humphreys 33

J Rose b M Berry 36

C Robinson b M Berry 10

S Bunting c Whitworth b Jones 1

J Gibson c Miller b M Berry 3

K Walsh c Miller b Manley 1

L Adair not out 1

Extras 22

Total (47.4 overs) 221

Fall: 1-4 2-82 3-104 4-126 5-189 6-201 7-205 8-210 9-213

Bowling: J Manley 9-1-24-1, M Berry 6.4-0-36-4, N Jones 10-0-54-1, C Atkinson 5-0-24-0, M Humphreys 10-2-33-3, N Whitworth 7-0-43-1

SECTION ONE

Cregagh v Belfast

Cregagh 296-5 (50 overs, P Douglas 100 not out, M Simpson 50, D Cooper 35, A McCormick 31 not out, M Johnston 28, A Johnston 21; F Saeed 2-45)

Belfast 301-7 (47.2 overs, N Serdyn 134 not out, N Ravikrishnan 44, F Saeed 35, H Hussain 30, S Stephenson 20; C Boultwood 2-39)

Belfast won by 3 wickets.

Donaghcloney Mill v Dundrum

Dundrum 309-6 (47 overs, J Martin 66 not out, T Hutley 65, R Hassard 50, S Swanepoel 50, S Campbell 40; S McCart 2-39, A Kennedy 2-51)

Donaghcloney Mill 184 (33.3 overs, P Pienaar 77, A Kennedy 42; R Hassard 3-40, S Symington 2-18, B Krishali 2-23, S Swanepoel 2-30)

Dundrum won by 144 runs (DLS)

Muckamore v Templepatrick

Templepatrick 100 (37 overs, B Munro 50; T Britton 4-9, P Karthik 3-15, S Suresh 2-27)

Muckamore 101-4 (29.4 overs, K Vardhan 45 not out, V Srinivasan 28; J Busby 3-14)

Muckamore won by 6 wickets.

Saintfield v Laurelvale

Saintfield 241-8 (G Harrison 59, A McCavera 54, A Reid 36, A Graham 29; D Sinton 4-28, K Subhani 2-56)

Laurelvale 244-7 (49 overs, D Sinton 85 not out, R Hall 37; E Hanna 2-26)

Laurelvale won by 3 wickets.

SECTION TWO

Ards & Donaghadee v Drumaness Superkings

Ards & Donaghadee 145 (37.5 overs, I Aitken 57, M Martin 36; N Gelston 6-22, A Pattnaik 3-17)

Drumaness Superkings 147-6 (29.5 overs, N Gelston 31 not out, J Cunningham 31, S Santhanakrishnan 30; A Savage 3-41, P McNamara 2-30)

Drumaness Superkings won by 4 wickets

BISC v Victoria

Victoria 153-9 (M Praveenraj 40 not out, D Vennard 37, A Gray 27; A Daptari 3-14, P Shashidara 2-15, K Vangala 2-20)

BISC 146 (36.4 overs, K Vangala 29, P Jayapaul 24; D Gilpin 3-27, J Davison 2-17, A Gray 2-35)

Victoria won by 7 wickets.

Downpatrick v Ardent Blues

Downpatrick 276-4 (V Dwivedi 102 not out, M Khan 86, D Carson 37; A Sharon 2-62)

Ardent Blues 132 (30.2 overs, D Abraham 20; S Irwin 4-9, D Kearsley 2-13, S Kumar 2-26, A Chatterjee 2-30)

Downpatrick won by 144 runs.

Holywood v Dunmurry

Dunmurry 113 (33.4 overs, N Connolly 34; H Challinor 5-14, A Mohammed 2-22, D Cardy 2-28)

Holywood 116-1 (15.2 overs, T Gouws 70 not out, R Snodgrass 24 not out)

Holywood won by 9 wickets

Larne v Cooke Collegians

Larne 102 (34.4 overs, E Hunter 30; R Hanna 4-12)

Cooke Collegians 103-2 (22.5 overs, H Gibbons 38, D Humphreys 37 not out)

Cooke Collegians won by 8 wickets.

LONG’S SUPERVALU PREMIERSHIP

At Kildoag, Killyclooney (25 pts) beat Bonds Glen (0 pts) by 58 runs (DLS).

KILLYCLOONEY

B Capell c Kincaid b Curry 109

W Finlay c Cooke b Roberts 34

K Hall b Roberts 0

M Gordon c Cooke b Roberts 8

A Neil run out 13

T Dougherty not out 34

R McMorris run out 2

J Connor st Cooke b Kincaid 6

J Nelson b Kincaid 8

M Campbell c Haslett b Kincaid 7

J Wallace not out 6

Extras 14

Total (9 wkts, 38 overs) 241

Fall: 1-100 2-100 3-122 4-159 5-171 6-186 7-195 8-214 9-228

Bowling: M Snodgrass 5-0-27-0, K Moore 5-0-39-0, H Roberts 8-1-21-3, R Curry 8-1-66-1, M Barr 6-0-48-0, S Kincaid 6-0-34-3

BONDS GLEN

S Barr c Hall b Wallace 15

H Roberts lbw b Wallace 14

S Haslett b Wallace 9

R Curry c Capell b Connor 42

D Cooke c Capell b Connor 19

M Barr c Capell b Dougherty 28

R Barr c Gordon b Hall 17

K Moore c Dougherty b Connor 2

M Snodgrass c Capell b Dougherty 2

S Diver not out 1

S Kincaid c Wallace b Connor 2

Extras 9

Total (28.1 overs) 160

Fall: 1-32 2-41 3-42 4-105 5-106 6-124 7-127 8-142 9-157

Bowling: J Nelson 7-2-36-0, J Wallace 5-0-33-3, K Hall 7-0-22-1, T Dougherty 4-0-24-2, J Connor 5.1-0-45-0

At Beechgrove, Ardmore (20 pts) beat Brigade (5 pts) by 1 wicket (DLS)

BRIGADE

D Barr c Gaur b Mgijima 78

I Hussain lbw b Kharotai 4

A McDaid c King b Zimmermann 21

S Macbeth lbw b Kharotai 6

C Melly lbw b Kharotai 33

A Britton not out 24

R Barr st Chambers b C Brolly 4

Extras 28

Total (6 wkts, 40 overs) 198

Fall: 1-4 2-37 3-59 4-140 5-189 6-198

Bowling: R Gaur 8-2-23-0, E Kharotai 8-0-64-3, H Zimmermann 7-1-43-1, D Singh 8-0-25-0, A Mgijima 7-0-18-1, C Brolly 2-0-15-1

ARDMORE

D Singh c R Macbeth b S Macbeth 28

R Gaur b Britton 22

H Zimmermann c McDaid b Britton 5

A Mgijima c S Macbeth b Hussain 33

R Brolly lbw b Hussain 11

M Chambers c and b Barr 8

E Kharotai c Melly b Britton 42

C King c Olphert b R Macbeth 7

S Babu not out 10

C Brolly c Britton b Hussain 1

C Young not out 1

Extras 21

Total (9 wkts, 35 overs) 189

Fall: 1-44 2-59 3-78 4-111 5-121 6-129 7-174 8-176 9-177

Bowling: R Macbeth 8-0-31-1, J Wilson 4-0-20-0, S Macbeth 8-0-34-1, A Britton 7-1-46-3, I Hussain 5-0-37-3, D Barr 3-1-19-1

At Sandel Lodge, Eglinton 24 pts) beat Coleraine (1pt) by 7 wickets

COLERAINE

M Smyth b Erlank 31

P Carson c Orr b Ritchie 1

M Hutchinson lbw b Erlank 2

R Karunaratne c Adair b R Millar 29

R Knox c Orr b Martin 12

S Hutchinson c R Millar b A Millar 35

J Panek c Lamberton b Martin 1

B Johnston c and b J Millar 1

D Khan run out 4

J Bell not out 1

G Burns not out 1

Extras 9

Total (9 wkts, 39 overs) 127

Fall: 1-4 2-23 3-55 4-72 5-81 6-87 7-98 8-124 9-125

Bowling: J Millar 8-1-30-1, L Ritchie 8-1-16-1, M Erlank 8-1-16-2, A Millar 4-0-26-1, J Martin 7-0-21-2, R Millar 4-0-17-1

EGLINTON

L Doherty b S Hutchinson 14

A Millar b Hutchinson 11

T Orr c Johnston b Khan 22

M Erlank not out 62

J Millar not out 14

Extras 6

Total (3 wkts, 30.3 overs) 129

Fall: 1-17 2-33 3-81

Bowling: S Hutchinson 6.3-1-34-2, M Hutchinson 6-1-15-0, R Karunaratne 8-1-26-0, G Burns 4-0-17-0, D Khan 4-0-23-1, J Bell 2-0-12-0

At The Holm, Bready (22 pts) beat Donemana (3 pts) by 4 wickets.

DONEMANA

J Huey c McCombe b Samarasooriya 48

D Dougherty c Samarasooriya 20

G McClintock c K Magee b Young 0

K Birkenstock c Samarasooriya 34

W McClintock b Scanlon 64

L Dougherty c K Magee b McCombe 3

D Mehaffey c D McCloskey b Samarasooriya 10

R-L Dougherty c Rankin b Young 19

J Robinson c and b Samarasooriya 14

K Dougherty not out 1

A Britton run out 6

Extras 25

Total (38.3 overs) 245

Fall: 1-28 2-44 3-115 124 5-162 6-194 7-209 8-231 9-235

Bowling: D Scanlon 7.3-1-42-2, G Roulston 3-0-25-0, J McCorkell 7-1-36-0, I Young 7-1-47-2, I Samarasooriya 7-1-43-4, N McCombe 7-0-44-1

BREADY

G Roulston c R-L Dougherty b Birkenstock 16

D Rankin lbw b G McClintock 93

I Samarasooriya c Britton b L Dougherty 22

K McGee c Robinson b Birkenstock 50

D McCloskey run out 0

J McGee lbw b Birkenstock 6

I Young not out 31

D Scanlon not out 14

Extras 19

Total (6 wkts, 39.2 overs) 251

Fall: 1-29 2-56 3-178 4-182 5-192 6-226

Bowling: K Birkenstock 8-3-17-3, D Mehaffey 2-0-21-0, L Dougherty 8-0-64-1, G McClintock 8-1-33-1, D Dougherty 8-0-58-0, K Dougherty 3-0-27-0, A Britton 2.2-0-25-0

At The Rectory, Glendermott 23 pts) beat Burndennett (2 pts) by 5 wickets.

BURNDENNETT

M Mehaffey c Johnson b J Montgomery 38

M Pollock run out 74

N McDonnell lbw b Mills 28

M Doherty run out 13

A Barr c Boyd b Johnson 0

D Curry c Mills b Boyd 4

C Roulston lbw b Johnson 4

M Roulston c Boyd b Johnson 13

J McCormack run out 4

J McGettigan run out 0

S Williamson not out 0

Extras 15

Total (40 overs) 193

Fall: 1-93 2-141 3-162 4-163 5-168 6-242 7-178 8-193 9-193

Bowling: T Killen 6-0-21-0, A Boyd 8-1-32-1, B Mills 8-2-16-1, C Ross 4-0-38-0, J Montgomery 4-1-26-1, A Johnson 7-0-36-3, G Cloete 3-0-18-0

GLENDERMOTT

J Lynch lbw b McCormack 21

L McElwee c Pollock b Williamson 17

G Cloete c and b Pollock 62

J Montgomery c Williamson b McCormack 1

A Johnson c M Roulston b McDonnell 15

B Mills not out 38

R Robinson not out 11

Extras 32

Total (5 wkts, 35.4 overs) 197

Fall: 1-40 2-74 3-76 4-108 5-178

Bowling: M Roulston 3-0-17-0, S Williamson 7-1-35-1, J McCormack 7-0-50-2, M Pollock 8-1-17-1, N McDonnell 6-0-38-1, D Curry 4-0-27-0, M Doherty 0.4-0-9-0

At Foyleview, Newbuildings 25 pts) beat Fox Lodge (0 pts) by 100 runs.

NEWBUILDINGS

M Hanna c Doherty b Walker 4

J Dunn b Robinson 47

Ry Hunter c and b Robinson 51

H Viljoen c Logue b Walker 50

R Dougherty lbw b Robinson 0

J Thompson not out 71

G McKeegan c Doherty b Walker 5

Extras 14

Total (6 wkts, 40 overs) 242

Fall: 1-4 2-95 3-119 4-120 5-236 6-242

Bowling: A Walker 8-0-51-3, R Harpur 7-1-30-0, A Heywood 8-1-36-0, J Robinson 8-1-26-3, L Kerr 7-0-78-0, J Milligan 2-0-15-0

FOX LODGE

A Logue c Dunn b T McKeegan 4

T Nicholl c Ro Hunter b Downey 41

B Allen c G McKeegan b T McKeegan 7

G Maneeshan c Thompson b Downey 1

J Milligan b T McKeegan 0

J Robinson b T McKeegan 15

A Doherty c Thompson b Ro Hunter 37

A Heywood b Ro Hunter 7

A Walker c Ry Hunter b Ro Hunter 8

L Kerr c Viljoen b Dunn 8

R Harpur not out 0

Extras 14

Total (21.1 overs) 142

Fall: 1-5 2-45 3-48 4-49 5-71 6-75 7-90 8-115 9-142

Bowling: T McKeegan 8-0-33-4. J Thompson 3-0-28-0, C Downey 5.4-1-33-2, Ro Hunter 3-0-22-3, Ry Hunter 0.2-0-4-0, J Dunn 1.1-0-14-1

At The Boathole, St Johnston (25 pts) beat Strabane (0 pts) by 170 runs (DLS)

ST JOHNSTON

J Macbeth c and b Nawar 7

D Reddy run out21

M Rankin not out 118

D Lapsley lbw b Kanala 43

G McCarter b Gallagher 45

D Macbeth b Gallagher 8

I Macbeth b Gallagher 1

D Anthony not out 1

Extras 11

Total (6 wkts, 39 overs) 255

Fall: 1-25 2-44 3-132 4-206 5-245 6-247

Bowling: N Nawar 8-0-55-1, V Moorthy 6-0-37-0, A Mullen 8-0-39-0, R Gallagher 8-0-60-3, R Loguer 4-0-30-0, R Kanala 4-0-25-1, M McNulty 1-0-7-0

STRABANE

K Gallagher c Cole b Devenney 12

C Graham c J Macbeth b Anthony 13

R Gallagher c Anthony b Devenney 5

N Nawar c Cole b Devenney 5

R Logue lbw b Anthony 3

V Moorthy lbw b McCarter 11

M McNulty lbw b Rankin 7

S Kumar c J Macbeth b McCarter 0

A Mullen b Anthony 7

R Kanala b McCarter 0

R Chhibber not out 2

Extras 14

Total (22.2 overs) 79

Fall: 1-18, 2-24, 3-48 4-50 5-63 6-63 7-69 8-76 9-77

Bowling: N Cole 5-0-25-0, S Devenney 8-2-19-3, D Anthony 6-1-30-3, G McCarter 3-1-4-3, M Rankin 0.2-0-0-1