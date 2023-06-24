CIYMS’ unbeaten Cup record ended as Carrick hang on for brilliant victory

For the first time in two years, CIYMS have lost a Cup match.

The team that won all four knockout trophies available last season were knocked out of the Gallagher Challenge Cup on Saturday by Carrickfergus.

It was their first defeat in the competition since 2018.

But the holders almost pulled off a remarkable recovery because, set 169 to win, they lost their ninth wicket on 127, but Adam Kennedy and professional Ed Nuttall, with the over-rate not a problem, got them closer and closer.

They were within seven runs of Carrick’s total when the New Zealander gave a return catch to Ashwin Shetty, who held it one-handed and then went off on a victory lap of honour, chased by his jubilant team-mates.

Playing a huge part in the home victory was Jacques Snyman, who had been registered by the Middle Road club at the start of the season as cover for Michael Rippon, who was due to miss the first week.

In the end, that match was postponed, but with Rippon at a T20 competition in the United States this weekend, Snyman, who is playing his cricket this season in the Lancashire League, was free to play on Saturday.

How fortuitous that proved to be.

He was second top scorer with the bat on 32 and then took three wickets, including the in-form Jason van der Merwe for 19.

Shetty, though, was the final-wicket hero and, just as crucially, had earlier dismissed Ireland international Ross Adair, who had crashed 40 off 23 balls in typical style (four fours and three sixes), and then CI skipper John Matchett for a duck.

The other two Quarter-Finals were much more one-sided, with Waringstown ending Section One interest in the competition with a 112-run victory over Muckamore at The Lawn.

The Villagers, the last team to beat CIYMS before yesterday, still posted 271 for nine, mainly due to a fifth-wicket stand of 145 between Greg Thompson (14 fours and three sixes) and Pat Botha (four fours and five sixes).

Both were out in the 90s, the captain to only his 62nd delivery.

It was Muckamore’s first defeat of the season in their 15th game, although professional Ben Calitz with a run-a-ball 68 ensured they still had much more than respectability.

Matthew Foster blew the Derriaghy top order away at Stormont as the visitors were reduced to 33 for five.

They could add only another 90 and Civil Service North knocked off the runs inside 19 overs for the loss of one wicket.

The Instonians-Lisburn game, postponed because of overnight rain, will be played on Sunday, July 9.

In the North West, Blyde Capell’s phenomenal debut season shows no sign of slowing down with the champions the latest to be hammered into submission by the South African.

The Killyclooney opener scored 162 of his side’s 313 for five and he was out with more than four overs of the innings remaining. He faced just 96 balls and hit 15 fours and 12 sixes to take his season’s tally to 1,221 runs. And we are still in June!

Ryan Hunter replied with seven fours and five sixes in his 68 for Newbuildings but they were still 95 runs short when bowled out at the start of the 33rd over.

In the Long’s SuperValu Premiership table, Killyclooney are still two points behind Brigade, who also gained a maximum-points win over Burndennett, where skipper Andy Britton promoted himself to opener to knock off the 64 runs required.

Indeed, the seven winners on Saturday have opened up a significant gap, with Coleraine claiming the most important win of the day, and the closest, against Strabane. The Red Caps stay in the top eight but are now 36 points behind the Bannsiders in seventh, but Newbuildings, Bonds Glen and St Johnston are all within a win with a match in hand.

GALLAGHER CHALLENGE CUP QUARTER-FINALS

At Middle Road, Carrickfergus beat CIYMS by 7 runs

CARRICKFERGUS

J Egan c van der Merwe 20

C Averill c Dougherty b Coulter 21

I Parkhill c Matchett b Kennedy 12

J Snyman c Dougherty b Nuttall 32

A Haggan c Matchett b Koen 20

CJ van der Walt b Coulter 41

M Gilmour lbw b Koen 2

A Shetty c and van Woerkom 2

C Styles c Dougherty b Koen 0

R Armstrong not out 3

R Arbuthnot c and b Nuttall 4

Extras 11

Total (49.2 overs) 168

Fall: 1-33 2-56 3-71 4-108 5-122 6-126 7-139 8-146 9-163

Bowling: A Coulter 9-1-23-2, E Nuttall 9.2-0-41-2, T Koen 10-1-30-3, T van Woerkom 10-0-28-1, A Kennedy 5-1-18-2, J Matchett 6-0-25-0

CIYMS

R Adair c Egan b Shetty 40

C Dougherty c Gilmour b van der Walt 17

J Matchett c Egan b Shetty0

J van der Merwe b Snyman 19

T Koen b Snyman 8

T van Woerkom c Gilmour b Averill 11

C McCullough b van der Walt 12

M Best c Arbuthnot b Snyman 3

A Coulter c Gilmour b Haggan 2

A Kennedy not out 27

E Nuttall c and b Shetty 7

Extras 15

Total (40.3 overs) 161

Fall: 1-53 2-55 3-77 4-88 5-88 6-118 7-121 8-124 9-127

Bowling: A Shetty 7.3-0-29-3, R Arbuthnot 2-0-34-0, A Haggan 6-0-39-1, J Snyman 10-4-22-3, CJ van der Walt 10-1-18-2, C Averill 5-1-15-1

At Stormont, Civil Service North beat Derriaghy by 9 wickets.

DERRIAGHY

M Halliday b Foster 8

J Wade c Hunter b Foster 0

S Gordon c Hunter b Foster 3

J Magowan c Thompson b Foster 8

P Kruger lbw b Harrison 1

C Lewis c Dyer b West 29

C Dempsey c Hunter b Lutton 4

R Bailey c Hunter b Foster 7

C Moorhead c Beverland b West 21

S Dempster st Hunter b Dyer 15

W Hughes not out 4

Extras 23

Total (39.3 overs) 123

Fall: 1-4 2-13 3-16 4-17 5-33 6-56 7-71 8-101 9-104

Bowling: M Foster 10-3-19-5, R Harrison 10-2-37-1, F Lutton 7-1-19-1, A Leckey 4-0-12-0, J West 6-1-18-2, C de Wet 2-0-14-0, H Dyer 0.3-0-2-1

CIVIL SERVICE NORTH

P Beverland not out 42

R Hunter c Dempsey b Hughes 41

M Ellison not out 39

Extras5

Total (1 wkt, 18.5 overs) 127

Fall: 1-75

Bowling: C Lewis 3-0-21-0, P Kruger 3-0-20-0, R Bailey 3-0-19-0, C Moorhead 3-0-14-0, W Hughes 3.5-0-34-1, S Gordon 2-0-14-0, J Wade 1-0-4-0

At The Lawn, Waringstown beat

Muckamore by 112 runs (DLS)

WARINGSTOWN

A Dennison c Vardhan b Karthik 23

M McClean c Calitz b Gill 8

P Botha c Britton b Wilson 91

M Topping b Suresh 0

R Bessell lbw b Karthik 0

G Thompson c Gill b Wilson 98

J Bushe lbw b Britton 1

J Cameron-Dow not out 23

B Snell b Britton 0

J Mitchell b Suresh 10

P Eaglestone not out 5

Extras 12

Total (9 wkts, 47 overs) 271

Fall: 1-19 2-64 3-65 4-69 5-214 6-219 7-238 8-239 9-258

Bowling: N Gill 8-0-23-1, S Henderson 4-0-16-0, S Suresh 9-0-39-2, P Karthik 10-0-65-2, T Britton 10-0-53-2, A Oduvelil 2-0-34-0, E Wilson 4-0-37-2

MUCKAMORE

(target 271 in 47 overs)

T Britton b Snell 5

K Vardhan c Bushe b Snell 15

E Wilson c Botha b Mitchell 0

B Calitz c Dennison b Cameron-Dow 68

L Allen c Cameron-Dow b Thompson 44

J Keates run out7

S Suresh c Cameron-Dow b Thompson 8

N Gill c and b Botha 1

S Henderson c Eaglestone b Cameron-Dow 0

A Oduvelil lbw b Cameron-Dow 1

P Karthik not out 1

Extras 8

Total (38.5 overs) 158

Fall: 1-13 2-14 3-48 4-131 5-139 6-151 7-155 8-156 9-156

Bowling: J Mitchell 5-0-40-1, B Snell 7-4-15-2, R Bessell 6-0-15-0, P Botha 6-1-18-1, P Eaglestone 4-0-27-0, A Dennison 1-0-5-0, G Thompson 5-0-21-2, J Cameron-Dow 4.5-0-14-3

Postponed: Instonians v Lisburn

ROBINSON SERVICES LEAGUE

SECTION ONE

Ballymena v Saintfield

Saintfield 93 (26.5 overs, A Sofley 33; G Adams 6-7)

Ballymena 97-1 (14.4 overs, J Glass 35, S Colgan 27 not out, G Adams 26 not out)

Ballymena won by 9 wickets.

Donaghcloney Mill v Armagh

Donaghcloney Mill 219-8 (C Russell 73, P Pienaar 62, N Kilpatrick 27, C Kennedy 22; S Lester 3-28, M Hoey 3-42)

Armagh 224-3 (46.1 overs, J Rogers 100 not out, B Cleaver 61, C Gibson 22 not out; T McClure 2-31)

Armagh won by 7 wickets.

Templepatrick v Cregagh

Templepatrick 123 (40.2 overs, B Munro 66; C Shannon 3-16, A McCormick 2-30)

Cregagh 102 (35.2 overs, D Cooper 30, A McCormick 24; R Smith 4-25, B Munro 3-18, J Busby 3-26)

Templepatrick won by 21 runs.

Postponed: Belfast v Dundrum

GMcG JUNIOR CUP QUARTER-FINALS

Cooke Collegians v Bangor

Cooke Collegians 102 (L Wilmott 39, J Singh 20; G Prince 3-17, J Bates 3-20)

Bangor 103-3 (S McMillan 30, J Parker 21 not out, A Kirkpatrick 21 not out)

Bangor won by 7 wickets.

Larne v Lisburn II

Larne 112 (35.2 overs, S Fleming 57; R Simpson 3-15, E Kyle 2-8, C Atkinson 2-21)

Lisburn II 113-1 (J Waite 63 not out, C Atkinson 31)

Lisburn II won by 9 wickets.

Postponed: Instonians II v Lurgan

LONG’S SUPERVALU PREMIERSHIP

At The Bleachgeen, Ardmore (25 pts) beat Ballyspallen (0 pts) by 9 wickets

BALLYSPALLEN

A Christie c King b Kharotai 0

L Gilfilan lbw b Mgijima 19

C Rodgers c Zimmermann b Brolly 10

D Perera lbw b Mgijima 6

Stu Kennedy b Singh 24

K Morrow c Zimmermann b Young 8

J Thompson c Singh b Mgijima 5

J Wenlock b Mgijima 5

J O’Brien st Chambers b Young 2

D McElhinney c Gaur b Young 0

M O’Brien not out 0

Extras 12

Total (27.2 overs) 91

Fall: 1-5 2-24 3-35 4-67 5-66 6-78 7-87 8-90 9-90

Bowling: M Kharotai 5-1-19-1, C Brolly 4-0-14-1, D Singh 8-0-39-1, A Mgijima 8-2-13-4, C Young 1.2-0-2-3, B Brolly 1-0-1-0

ARDMORE

D Singh c McElhinney b Kennedy 0

R Gaur not out 46

H Zimmermann not out 45

Extras 3

Total (1 wkt, 17.4 overs) 94

Fall: 1-1

Bowling: Stu Kennedy 5-0-21-1, C Rodgers 4-0-13-0, D Perera 4.4-0-29-0, K Morrow 2-0-20-0, M O’Brien 2-0-11-0

At Magheramason, Bready (24 pts) beat St Johnston (1 pt) by 7 wickets.

ST JOHNSTON

J Macbeth lbw b Roulston 9

D Reddy c Scanlon b Samarasooriya 21

M Rankin c Clarke b Scanlon 35

D Lapsley c and b Samarasooriya 25

D Macbeth not out 35

G McCarter c Samarasooriya b Roulston 5

I Macbeth b Young 0

D Anthony c Magee b Scanlon 17

N Cole not out 5

Extras30

Total (7 wkts, 40 overs) 182

Fall: 1-39 2-39 3-101 4-114 5-148 6-149 7-175

Bowling: D Scanlon 7-0-26-2, J McCorkell 5-0-26-0, I Samarasooriya 7-0-33-2, G Roulston 8-2-23-2, I Young 8-0-49-1, K Magee 3-0-17-0, A Cooke 2-0-6-0

BREADY

G Roulston c Thomas b McCarter 8

D Rankin b Cole 9

I Samarasooriya c Reddy b Rankin 43

K Magee not out 72

D McCloskey not out 37

Extras 14

Total (3 wkts, 36 overs) 183

Fall: 1-10 2-26 3-87

Bowling: N Cole 8-0-45-1, G McCarter 7-1-14-1, D Anthony 5-0-30-0, I Macbeth 8-0-35-0, M Rankin 5-1-31-1, R McAuley 3-0-25-0

At Beechgrove, Brigade (25 pts) beat Burndennett (0 pts) by 9 wickets.

BURNDENNETT

M Mehaffey c Olphert b R Macbeth 1

M Pollock b R Macbeth 9

N McDonnell b Wilson 15

C Roulston b Wilson 2

A Barr c Wilson b Barr 13

C Pollock c Hussain b R Macbeth 0

B Logue b S Macbeth 12

D Curry not out 3

J McGettigan lbw b S Macbeth 0

P Murphy lbw b S Macbeth 0

S Williamson lbw b S Macbeth 0

Extras8

Total (21.4 overs)63

Fall: 1-4 2-19 3-30 4-31 5-32 6-50 7-61 8-61 9-63

BRIGADE

R Barr c Barr b Williamson 10

A Britton not out 26

R Macbeth not out 15

Extras 15

Total (1 wkt, 9.1 overs) 66

Fall: 1-28

Bowling: S Williamson 4-0-28-1, D Curry 3-0-16-0, C Pollock 1-0-12-0, M Pollock 1-0-12-0, J McGettigan 0.1-0-4-0

At Ballymagorry, Fox Lodge (25 pts) beat Bonds Glen (0 pts) by 79 runs.

FOX LODGE

J Milligan c Diver b Snograss 6

T Nicholl b Curry 24

C Doherty c McGowan b Curry 0

G Maneeshan c Curry b Roberts 61

B Allen c Diver b Barr 45

J Robinson b Kincaid 6

A Doherty c Cooke b Snodgrass 26

A Heywood c Haslett b Barr 3

A Walker c Roberts b Barr 5

L Kerr not out16

R Harpur not out 0

Extras 14

Total (9 wkts, 40 overs) 206

Fall: 1-34 2-34 3-38 4-125 5-132 6-176 7-180 8-187 9-206

Bowling: M Snodgrass 8-3-22-2, K Moore 2-0-25-0, R Curry 6-1-44-2, D Cooke 5-1-24-0, S Kincaid 8-1-26-1, H Roberts 7-0-35-1, M Barr 4-0-24-3

BONDS GLEN

H Roberts c Nicholl b Walker 14

S Kincaid b Robinson9

S Haslett c Nicholl b Harpur 3

R Curry c Doherty b Milligan 25

M Barr c Allen b Robinson 0

D Cooke lbw b Heywood 27

S Diver c and b Robinson 0

S McGowan lbw b Milligan 1

K Moore c Robinson b Walker 22

K Kincaid lbw b Heywood 2

M Snodgrass not out 23

Extras 2

Total (39 overs) 128

Fall: 1-16 2-20 3-31 4-31 5-69 6-70 7-81 8-81 9-84

Bowling: A Walker 7-1-27-2, R Harpur 7-2-32-1, A Heywood 8-2-16-2, J Robinson 8-1-18-3, J Milligan 8-1-33-2, L Kerr 1-0-1-0

At The Rectory, Donemana (25 pts) beat Glendermott (0 pts) by 167 runs

DONEMANA

J Huey c Killen b Cloete 54

D Dougherty c Robinson b Boyd 0

W McClintock c Johnson b Boyd 24

P Maduwantha lbw b Montgomery 24

G McClintock c Boyd b Montgomery 11

RL Dougherty b Cloete 6

L Dougherty b Killen 97

D Mehaffey run out 21

W McBrine not out 9

G Neely b Killen 0

J McGonigle not out 0

Extras 15

Total (9 wkts, 40 overs)244

Fall: 1-2 2-11 3-50 4-83 5-113 6-117 7-227 8-235 9-235

Bowling: T Killen 5-0-25-2, A Boyd 4-0-17-2, B Mills 8-0-31-0, J Montgomery 7-1-32-2, G Cloete 8-0-59-2, A Johnson 8-0-78-0

GLENDERMOTT

L McElwee c W McClintock b Neely 4

A Johnson c McBrine b Neely 4

G Cloete c RL Dougherty b Maduwantha 30

R Robinson st RL Dougherty b Maduwantha 3

B Mills c Maduwantha b Neely 0

J Montgomery not out 22

G Montgomery c Mehaffey b McGonigle 4

T Killen c and b McGonigle 0

T Moore c W McClintock b McGonigle0

D Lynch b Maduwantha 1

A Boyd lbw b Maduwantha 0

Extras 9

Total (18 overs) 77

Fall: 1-6 2-14 3-44 4-45 5-45 6-63 7-63 8-63 9-76

Bowling: G Neely 6-0-18-3, D Mehaffey 3-0-33-0, P Maduwantha 6-3-8-4, J McGonigle 3-1-18-3.

At Ballyheather Road, Killyclooney (25 pts) beat Newbuildings (0 pts) by 95 runs.

KILLYCLOONEY

B Capell run out 162

W Finlay c Thompson b Downey 41

A Neill c Ry Hunter b Downey 5

K Hall not out 53

M Gordon c Downey b Thompson 6

T Dougherty c McKeegan b Thompson 1

A Colhoun not out 29

Extras 16

Total 5 wickets, 40 overs) 313

Fall: 1-129 2-145 3-259 4-272 5-282

Bowling: T McKeegan 3-0-36-0, J Thompson 7-1-43-2, Ro Hunter 5-0-59-0, J Dunn 8-1-40-0, C Downey 8-1-37-2, G Mitchell 2-0-21-0, R Dougherty 7-1-68-0

NEWBUILDINGS

M Hanna c Neil b Wallace 3

J Thompson c Neil b Campbell4

Ry Hunter b Hall 68

R Dougherty c Lynch b Campbell 17

G McKeegan c Capell b Hall 31

J Dunn c Hall b Connor 29

C Simpson b Hall 19

T McKeegan c Finlay b Connor 6

Ro Hunter c Wallace b Campbell 7

C Downey not out 2

G Mitchell c Campbell b Wallace 17

Extras 15

Total (32.1 overs) 218

Fall: 1-7 2-9 3-45 4-112 5-135 6-159 7-165 8-194 9-198

Bowling: J Wallace 7.1-0-59-2, M Campbell 8-0-34-3. T Dougherty 6-0-53-0, K Hall 8-1-28-3, J Connor 2-0-34-2, M Gordon 1-0-8-0

At Strabane Park, Coleraine (21 pts) beat Strabane (4 pts) by 2 wickets.

STRABANE

K Gallagher c and b Karunaratne 37

C Graham c Hutchinson b Burns 0

A Gillespie c Hutchinson b Burns 21

N Nawar c Khan b Hutchinson 74

R Gallagher lbw b Hutchinson 5

R Logue b Khan0

U Azhar st Poskitt b Hutchinson 1

G Gillespie lbw b Hutchinson 0

M McNulty run out 11

K Kn c Smyth b Khan 4

F McMenamin not out 0

Extras18

Total (28.2 overs) 171

Fall: 1-0 2-27 3-126 4-151 5-152 6-152 7-152 8-159 9-164

Bowling: S Hutchinson 5-1-27-0, G Burns 8-2-32-2, J Bell 2-0-16-0, R Karunaratne 4-0-37-1, D Khan 6-0-47-2, M Hutchinson 3.2-1-8-4

COLERAINE

M Smyth c R Gallagher b Azhar 46

M Poskitt c Azhar b Logue 10

M Hutchinson c Nawar b Logue 1

P Carson lbw b R Gallagher 6

R Karunaratne b Nawar 42

R Knox not out 32

J Panek lbw b Azhar 0

S Hutchinson c Graham b Logue 9

G Burns b R Gallagher 2

J Bell not out 0

Extras 24

Total (8 wkts, 34.1 overs) 172

Fall: 1-37 2-45 3-57 4-74 5-118 6-122 7-141 8-155

Bowling: U Azhar 8-0-44-2, N Nawar 8-1-29-1, R Gallagher 8-0-31-2, R Logue 8-0-30-3, M McNulty 2-0-30-0, K Gallagher 0.1-0-4-0