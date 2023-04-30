CIYMS up and running but Jason van der Merwe is just short of a century

CIYMS flexed their muscles on the Northern Cricket Union’s second attempt to get the season under way as Jason van der Merwe failed by one run to score the first century.

The Belmont side, who slipped back to fourth place last season in the Robinson Services Premier League, declared their intentions to reclaim their crown with an emphatic 163-run victory over newly-promoted Derriaghy in the only top flight game to beat the weather.

CI have a much changed squad this year but it was one of their longer servants who led the way in the hosts’ total of 276 for six from just 35 overs.

After Ross Adair and Chris Dougherty got last year’s Cup kings off to a typical fast start, Van der Merwe came to the middle at 92 for two and was still there at the finish, 99 not out. He went from 85 to 95 in two strokes and still with nine balls left in the rain-reduced 35-over innings.

But he scored only two more singles in the penultimate over and a superb last over by Derriaghy’s new South African professional Patrick Kruger saw him pick up the wicket of new signing Theo van Woerkom and restricted Van der Merwe to two more singles.

Van Woerkom proved the star with the ball as the slow left-armer ripped through the Derriaghy batting to finish with five for 20 on debut while fellow New Zealander, professional Ed Nuttall, bowled only three overs.

Only two other Premier League games started but all seven opening Long’s SuperValu Premiership games were completed with Bready skipper Davy Scanlon taking a hat-trick against Killyclooney and Ifti Hussain hitting 91 for Brigade, who had the highest total of 282 for four against Glendermott.

ROBINSON SERVICES PREMIER LEAGUE

At Belmont, CIYMS beat Derriaghy by 163 runs (DLS).

CIYMS

R Adair c Bailey b Hughes 50

C Dougherty lbw b Moorhead 45

J Matchett c Magowan b Moorhead 6

J van der Merwe not out 99

T Koen c Lewis b Bailey 21

T van Woerkom c Gordon b Kruger 45

C McCullough c and b Kruger 1

Extras 9

Total (6 wkts, 35 overs) 276

Fall: 1-85 2-92 3-109 4-171 5-274 6-276

Bowling: C Lewis 5-0-50-0, P Kruger 7-0-47-2, C Moorhead 7-0-51-2, W Hughes 8-0-57-1, R Bailey 5-0-40-1, C Weir 3-0-30-0

DERRIAGHY

(set 264 in 35 overs)

R Bailey lbw b Coulter 10

M Halliday b Koen 1

S Gordon b Matchett 32

P Kruger c McCullough b van Woerkom 18

C Lewis b van Woerkom 13

J Magowan lbw b van Woerkom 4

J Wade c Nuttall b van Woerkom 2

C Moorhead b van Woerkom 0

S Dempster run out 6

C Weir b McCullough 3

W Hughes not out 1

Extras 10

Total (23.3 overs) 100

Fall: 1-15 2-36 3-67 4-76 5-85 6-86 7-88 8-89 9-99

Bowling: T Koen 4-0-26-1, E Nuttall 3-1-3-0, T van Woerkom 7-0-20-5, A Coulter 2-0-17-1, J Matchett 6-0-27-1, C McCullough 1.3-0-4-1

At Shaw’s Bridge, Instonians v

Woodvale – no result

WOODVALE

L Kaestner b D Rose 0

J Hall b D Rose 6

R Pretorius c McClurkin b Dadswell 36

A Adey c Robertson b Getkate 2

H Warke b Getkate 2

C Robinson not out 0

J Rose not out 4

Extras 7

Total (5 wkts, 18.4 overs) 57

Fall: 1-0 2-35 3-45 4-53 5-53

Bowling: D Rose 7-2-17-2, J Magee 1-0-17-0, S Dadswell 8-3-11-1, S Getkate 2.4-1-7-2

Abandoned

At Stormont, Civil Service North v North Down -, no result

NORTH DOWN

A Shields c Hunter b Leckey 30

A Chore c Beverland b Harrison 13

P Eakin b Foster 1

N Shaikh b Lutton 8

J Mulder not out 24

T Crothers not out 2

Extras (7w 1nb) 8

Total (4 wkts, 25 overs) 86

Fall: 1-25 2-26 3-45 4-77

Bowling: M Foster 7-1-17-1, R Harrison 5-0-22-1, F Lutton 6-1-21-1, A Leckey 7-0-26-1

Abandoned

No play: Carrickfergus v Waringstown, Cliftonville Academy v Lisburn.

SECTION ONE

Muckamore v Belfast

Muckamore 257-6 (L Allen 72, K Vardhan 67, N Gill 59, R Keates 21 not out; Naveed Ahmad 4-35, Hamza Huzzain 2-59)

Belfast 177 (N Serdyn 72, H Haider 26, F Saeed 26; P Karthik 5-43, T Britton 2-22)

Muckamore won by 80 runs

Laurelvale v Ballymena

Laurelvale 208-6 (48 overs, M Thornbury 54, J Speers 39, D Sinton 34, A Speers 22; J Glass 4-45)

Ballymena 149 (30.3 overs, J Kennedy 44, G Adams 37 (A Aryan 5-50, M Ajmal 3-20)

Laurelvale won by 36 runs (DLS)

No play: Donaghcloney Mill v Cregagh, Dundrum v Armagh, Saintfield v Templepatrick

SECTION TWO

Larne v BISC

Larne 92-8 (38 overs, W Graham 22, C Keenan 20; V Urs 3-16, M Shah 2-15)

BISC 96-4 (22.4 overs, R Singh 35; W Graham 2-29)

BISC won by 6 wickets

Dunmurry v Cooke Collegians

Dunmurry 44-4 (15 overs, P Yalamanchili 23; C Shekhar 3-5)

Abandoned

No play: Ards & Donaghadee v Downpatrick, Drumaness Superkings v Lurgan, Victoria v Bangor, Holywood v Ardent Blues At The Rectory, Glendermott (0pts) lost to Brigade (25pts) by 82 runs (DLS)

LONG’S SUPERVALU PREMIERSHIP

At The Rectory, Brigade (25 pts) beat Glendermott (0pts) by 82 runs (DLS)

BRIGADE

D Barr c and b Johnson 51

I Hussain c Lynch b Ross 91

A McDaid b Killen 52

S Macbeth c Curry b Ross 2

C Melly not out 53

A Britton not out 22

Extras 11

Total (4 wkts, 40 overs) 282

Fall: 1-120 2-175 3-179 4-236

Bowling: A Boyd 5-0-23-0, T Killen 7-0-51-1, C Ross 8-0-49-2, M Chabra 7-0-65-0, A Johnson 8-0-62-1, B Mills 5-0-32-0.

GLENDERMOTT

(par score 202 in 28 overs)

G Montgomery c Hussain b R Macbeth 15

J Lynch c Gray b Britton 38

T Killen c Melly b Britton 7

R Robinson c R Barr b Hussain 20

M Chabra run out 0

A Johnson not out 30

B Mills c Gray b Hussain 0

J Curry not out 2

Extras 8

Total (6 wkts, 28 overs) 120

Fall: 1-40 2-66 3-71 4-71 5-116 6-116

Bowling: R Macbeth 5-0-14-1, J Wilson 3-0-27-0, R Barr 7-0-36-1, A Britton 4-3-4-2, I Hussain 5-0-21-2, S Macbeth 4-0-15-0.

At Foyleview Arena, Newbuildings (24pts) beat Strabane (1pt) by 8 wickets (DLS)

STRABANE

K Gallagher c McIvor b Ross Hunter 36

C Graham c Dougherty b T McKeegan 0

A Gillespie c G McKeegan b Dougherty 93

R Gallagher c McKeegan b Dougherty 12

T Barr b Ross Hunter 6

Usman Azhar c Ryan Hunter b Downey 20

G Gillespie c Thompson b Downey 5

S Diver c Ryan Hunter b Viljoen 1

K Ravichandran not out 0

A Ganesan b Downey 12

J Gillespie c McKeegan b Downey 0

Extras 39

Total (38.5 overs) 224

Fall: 1-4 2-142 3-167 4-176 5-186 6-202 7-205 8-212 9-224

Bowling: T McKeegan 5-0-32-1, J Thompson 4-0-28-0, H Viljoen 7-0-53-1, C Downey 6.5-0-38-4, Ross Hunter 8-0-36-2, R Dougherty 8-2-28-2.

NEWBUILDINGS

(target 174 in 30 overs)

M Hanna b Diver 69

R Dougherty c K Gallagher b Diver 51

Ryan Hunter not out 36

H Viljoen not out 8

Extras 10

Total (2wkts, 21.5 overs) 174

Fall: 1-106 2-149

Bowling: Usman Azhar 3-0-38-0, R Gallagher 5-0-36-0, S Diver 7-0-45-2; T Barr 1-0-17-0, K Ravichandran 5.5-0-37-0

At The Boathole, St Johnston (23pts) beat Fox Lodge (2pts) by 5 wkts

FOX LODGE

J Milligan c McCarter b Rankin 16

A Logue c J Macbeth b Barnard 4

B Allen c Rankin b Barnard 4

G Maneeshan b Barnard 0

C Doherty c Lapsley b Anthony 27

J Robinson c Anthony b Devenney 11

T Nicholl c McCarter b Maroske 6

J McIntyre b Anthony 13

A Heywood lbw b Anthony 1

A Doherty b Anthony 0

L Kerr not out 0

Extras 20

Total (23 overs) 102

Fall: 1-19 2-39 3-39 4-40 5-51 6-85 7-88 8-89 9-89

Bowling: D Lapsley 1-0-11-0, S Devenney 8-1-25-1, D Barnard 4-2-8-3, M Rankin 3-1-23-1, D Anthony 4-1-20-4, J Maroske 3-1-10-1.

ST JOHNSTON

J Macbeth c Nicholl b Robinson 19

D Reddy c A Doherty b Heywood 12

M Rankin c Heywood b Maneesgan 28

J Maroske b Heywood 3

G McCarter b Milligan 6

I Macbeth not out 11

D Lapsley not out 0

Extras 24

Total (5 wkts, 26.1 overs) 103

Fall: 1-39 2-43 3-55 4-75 5-93

Bowling: J McIntyre 0.3-0-4-0; A Doherty 1.3-0-9-0. L Kerr 2-0-16-0, A Heywood 8-4-11-2, J Robinson 7-1-25-1. G Maneeshan 3.1-1-16-1, J Milligan 4-0-20-1.

At Magheramason, Bready (25pts) beat Killyclooney (0pts) by 9 wkts

KILLYCLOONEY

B Capell C Roulston b Scanlon 17

W Finlay st Clarke b Samarasooriya 19

K Hall b Scanlon 0

T Dougherty lbw b Scanlon 0

A Colhoun c McCorkell b Samarasooriya 9

A Neil c Olphert b Samarasooriya 1

M Gordon b Magee 11

J Nelson b Roulston 0

J Connor c Rankin b McCorkell 11

J Wallace b Collum 13

M Campbell not out 8

Extras 27

Total all out (30.1 overs) 106

Fall: 1-35 2-35 3-35 4-54 5-60 6-61 7-62 8-64 9-97

Bowling: C Olphert 3-0-26-0, D Scanlon 5-2-14-3 (hat-trick), I Young 5-1-8-0, I Samarasooriya 4-3-5-3, G Roulston 3-0-9-1, M Collum 4-0-20-1, K Magee 2.1 -2-0-1, J Magee 1-0-9-0.

BREADY

G Roulston b Nelson 26

J Magee not out 42

K Magee not out 15

Extras 26

Total (1 wkt, 15.2 overs) 109

Fall: 1-68

Bowling: J Connor 2-0-12-0, J Wallace 2-0-22-0, J Nelson 3-0-16-1, B Capell 5-0-29-0, M Campbell 2-0-11-0. A Neil 0.2-0-10-0.

At Burndennett, Coleraine (24 pts) beat Burndennett (1pt) by 7 wickets (DLS)

BURNDENNETT

M Mehaffey b Acheson 12

M Pollock c Block b Acheson 33

M Doherty c Campbell Acheson 20

A Barr b S Hutchinson 10

Gopi Siva b M Hutchinson 23

D Curry b S Hutchinson 19

C Roulston c Karunaratne b M Hutchinson 2

C Pollock c Karunaratne b Campbell 17

S Williamson b Karunaratne 0

B Logue not out 10

P Murphy b Karunaratne 1

Extras 11

Total (37.5 overs) 158

Fall: 1-46 2-67 3-68 4-98 5-115 6-117 7-126 8-134 9-144

Bowling: S Hutchinson 8-0-30-2 G Burns 3-1-14-0, R Karunaratne 5.5-1-10-2, B Acheson 7-0-39-3, M Hutchinson 6-0-14-2; S Campbell 8-1-42-1.

COLERAINE (target 139 in 34 overs)

S Campbell not out 63

M Poskitt c M Doherty b M Pollock 24

M Hutchinson lbw b M Pollock 2

R Karunaratne st Barr b Roulston 18

B Johnston not out 5

Extras 27

Total 3 wkts (27.2 overs) 139

Fall: 1-72 2-74 3-112

Bowling: C Pollock 1.5-1-2-0, S Williamson 4-0-20-0, M Doherty 2.3-0-10-0, D Curry 6-0-37-0, M Pollock 7-1-25-2, C Roulston 5-0-26-1, P Murphy 1-0-5-0.

At Eglinton, Eglinton (23pts) beat Ballyspallen (2pts) by 5 wickets

BALLYSPALLEN

Ste Kennedy c Erlank b Mills 20

L Gilfillan c Erlank b Mills 16

J Wenlock c Doherty b Mills 1

D Perera b Doherty 56

Stu Kennedy lbw b Wylie 0

J Thompson b Erlank 16

K Morrow c Doherty b Millar 24

A Christie lbw b R Millar 6

J O’Brien b Doherty 1

M O’Brien c Adair b R Millar 1

D McElhinney not out 1

Extras 30

Total (40 overs) 175

Fall: 1-47 2-53 3-54 4-58 5-98 6-147 7-158 8-167 9-174

Bowling: A Millar 2-0-17-0, L Ritchie 4-0-21-1, M Mills 5-1-15-3, R Wylie 8-2-26-1, M Erlank 8-0-35-1, L Doherty 7-0-32-2, R Millar 6-0-23-3.

EGLINTON

L Doherty c Ste Kennedy b Thompson 17

T Orr b Stu Kennedy 6

M Erlank c Gilfillan b Thompson 73

R Millar c Wenlock b Perera 12

S Adair c Ste Kennedy b Perera 20

A Millar not out 35

R McFarland not out 6

Extras 10

Total (5 wkts, 31 overs) 179

Fall: 1-21 2-44 3-66 4-106 5-172

Bowling: Stu Kennedy 6-1-17-1, J Thompson 6-0-62-2, Ste Kennedy 8-0-35-0; D Perera 8-0-29-2, K Morrow 2-0-17-0, J Wenlock 1-0-19-0.

At Bonds Glen, Donemana (25 pts) beat Bonds Glen (0pts) by 106 runs

DONEMANA

D Mehaffey c Haslett b Dunn 20

DJ Dougherty c Moore b Curry 18

G McClintock b Dunn 0

J Robinson b Curry 0

W McClintock run out 82

L Dougherty b Kincaid 19

D McGerrigle b Kincaid 38

W McBrine c Dunn b Barr 27

B Dougherty st Haslett b Kincaid 5

G Neely not out 7

J McGonigle b Curry 4

Extras 18

Total (36.1 overs) 238

Fall: 1-44 2-48 3-49 4-53 5-135 6-170 7-210 8-226 9-226

Bowling: K Moore 3-0-23-0, S Dunn 8-2-34-2, R Curry 7.1-0-69-3, M Barr 8-1-47-1, S Kincaid 8-1-61-3, H Roberts 2-0-4-0.

BONDS GLEN

S Killen b Neely 2

M Barr b Neely 0

R Curry b McGonigle 9

H Roberts lbw b L Dougherty 40

S Haslett c W McBrine b McGonigle 13

D Cooke lbw b McGonigle 1

S Barr c Mehaffey b McGonigle 4

S Kincaid c W McClintock b Neely 9

J Haslett c W McClintock b McBrine 15

K Moore not out 16

S Dunn c L Dougherty b W McBrine 7

Extras 16

Total (29.1 overs) 132

Fall: 1-1 2-4 3-50 4-56 5-60 6-67 7-80 8-104 9-104

Bowling: G Neely 7-0-34-3, G McClintock 3-0-16-0, L Dougherty 8-0-25-1, J McGonigle 8-2-31-4, W McBrine 3.1-0-21-2.