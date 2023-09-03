Cliftonville aren’t daunted by Benfica task in Women’s Champions League, says Kelsie Burrows

The name was enough to tell Kelsie Burrows the size of the task that awaits Cliftonville Ladies in the Women’s Champions League.

Facing European football royalty in the shape of the Portuguese giants Benfica in the club’s first foray into continental competition doesn’t, however, hold any fears for the Northern Ireland international defender.

Indeed Burrows, who brings with her experience of four previous Champions League adventures from her time at Linfield Ladies, believes that the Reds can shock their illustrious opponents.

That may seem ambitious, as Benfica boast nine of Portugal’s Women’s World Cup squad as well as a couple of Brazilian internationals and a talented young Nigerian midfielder, but Burrows is approaching the challenge with confidence, stating: “I fancy our chances every day of the week.”

She adds: “Once Benfica come out in the draw, we know straight away what to expect from a team like that from the name alone.

“It’s a name that has been thrown about so much.

“Champions League is a massive step compared to our League, playing the same teams week in, week out and year in, year out.

“Benfica are top ranked team in the group, they have nine Portuguese internationals in their squad and we know what we are facing, but we have been preparing the last couple of weeks to come up against them, we are going to put in a good shift, the girls are going to work hard and we will see what result comes out of that.”

Benfica have won their domestic League three times in a row since the club’s bosses placed a larger emphasis on the women’s side, bearing similarities to what has happened at Cliftonville.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich beat Benfica home and away in what was a real group of death last season and those nine World Cup squad members included 100 times capped striker Jessica Silva and exciting 20-year-old Kika Nazareth, who scored in Portugal’s 2-0 win over Vietnam.

Cliftonville themselves can select a full line-up who all have senior international caps in their collection as well as a collection of former Linfield players — including Burrows — who have previous Champions League experience with the Blues, which the 22-year-old believes is a major benefit.

“Anything can happen in Champions League, they don’t know about us — unless they have been watching all of our games — and I think they are going to get a big surprise when we go out there,” says Burrows, who scored in Linfield’s win over Greek Champions PAOK in 2019.

“Our attacking players — Kirsty (McGuinness), Caitlin (McGuiness) and Danielle (Maxwell), our front three — are unbelievable. They are fast, they are quick, strong, they can get into the box past players.

“Our back four are strong and dominant. We are going to put everything into it.

“It is almost like an international, I suppose — like Northern Ireland against Portugal and I fancy our chances every day of the week.

“They are strong opposition and it will be a hard game, but we will be up for it.”