Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton says he expects more from his side after convincing win over Glenavon

Cliftonville 3 Glenavon 0

Jim Magilton declared himself delighted to get off to a winning start as Cliftonville boss — but warned he still expects better from his players after their 3-0 victory over Glenavon.

Glenavon were blown away by a whirlwind first-half performance that saw marksman supreme Joe Gormley net either side of a debut strike from Sean Stewart and, though his side’s grip on the contest rarely looked under threat, Magilton has vowed to eradicate the “sloppiness” that crept into their play in the second period.

“I’m delighted for the players,” he said.

“There was a lot of nerves and a lot of tension as you would expect for the first game of the season, but it was good to get off to that start, great that Joe scored, Ben (Wilson) is kicking himself because he could have had a few goals today but, all in all, I’m pleased, though we’ve certainly lots of work to do.

“We go into the Newry game on Tuesday night buoyed by this win but we are and will be better with the ball.”

When it was suggested he must have been thrilled with his side’s performance in the opening 45 minutes, the former Northern Ireland international replied: “I was – ish.

“I just have unbelievable belief in the players. I’ve seen them train, I’ve seen them play in pre-season and we have a way of wanting to play but we were careless at times. These guys set the standards. We just send them out but they set the standards and at times, we were sloppy.

“We could have been more ruthless and we have to be more ruthless with the opportunities we created.”

Visiting boss Gary Hamilton acknowledged his men were well beaten — alluding to “six or seven” chances that Cliftonville should have scored from — but noted a couple of first-half refereeing calls that might have changed the complexion.

First, former Reds striker Andy Mooney was bundled over after dispossessing goalkeeper Nathan Gartside but ref Lee Tavinder’s decision to play advantage didn’t work out in Glenavon’s favour when Peter Campbell failed to find the back of an empty net.

Soon later, a free-kick was awarded against Jonny Addis for a foul on Mooney which Hamilton felt had actually occurred just inside the box.

“Maybe it wouldn’t have changed the game if Cliftonville had gone down to 10 men but I think Gartside was very, very lucky to stay on the pitch,” said the Mourneview chief. “I also think from that, Peter Campbell should score to make it 2-1 and maybe the game changes.

“We didn’t take our chances and the ones we gave Cliftonville were gifted to them on a plate.”

On the penalty call, Hamilton added: “Before the free-kick was hit, I looked and saw that everybody was inside the box. I’m not saying five yards inside or anything like that, but they were inside. I might be wrong but certainly, whenever I looked at the time, Mooney was in the box with Jonny Addis and if it’s a free-kick, from where he was, it should actually have been a penalty.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 7, Stewart 9 (McGuinness, 80 mins, 6), Addis 8, Gallagher 8 (C Curran, 67 mins, 6), Lowe 8, Robinson 8, Doherty 8 (Pepper, 90 mins, 5), Gormley 9 (Berry, 80 mins, 6), Casey 8, Turner 8, Wilson 7. Unused subs: Odumosu, McDonagh, Storey.

GLENAVON: Brown 6, Rogers 5 (Prendergast, 29 mins, 5), Snoddy 6, Malone 5 (Garrett, 46 mins, 6), Campbell 5, Baird 6, Mooney 5 (Nesbitt, 70 mins, 5), Mulvenna 6, Wallace 5, Doran 5 (Henderson, 46 mins, 5), Ward 6 (Birney, 59 mins, 6). Unused subs: Kerr, Teggart.

REFEREE: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon) 7