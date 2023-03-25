Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin hails Reds for sticking to their task in determined victory over Newry City

Newry City 1 Cliftonville 2

Newry City boss Darren Mullen remonstrates with fourth official Raymond Crangle after being sent off

Ryan Curran restored Cliftonville's lead and scored what proved to be the winner at the Newry Showgrounds — © ©INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

Aaron Traynor celebrates with Ronan Hale after the latter delivered Cliftonville's opener against Newry City — © ©INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

Paddy McLaughlin saluted the character of his Cliftonville players after squeezing out what could be a priceless three points in their battle to secure European football.

At one stage, it looked like the Reds were on course to slip up against a team in the bottom three again having lost to Dungannon Swifts last Saturday, as Newry City not only proved difficult to break down but also created arguably the best chance of a lacklustre first-half.

Even when Ronan Hale finally broke the deadlock after 75 minutes with a sweetly struck finish into the bottom corner from 10 yards, McLaughlin’s men were immediately hit with a response as Donal Scullion levelled a minute later with his first goal of the season.

It was only when Joe Gormley — introduced at half-time in the hope of providing a spark that never really came — showed great craft and awareness to cushion a header down to Ryan Curran, who finished clinically with a superb volley nine minutes from time, that the Reds could start to feel that the three points were heading back to north Belfast.

McLaughlin didn’t just bring on Gormley, but also later subbed in Jonny Addis and changed to a 3-4-3 formation in a desperate attempt to shake his team, who had looked anything but the title challengers they were until just a couple of weeks ago.

“Fair play to our boys, they stuck with it, they kept plugging away and got us a lead, lost the lead and then regained it,” said McLaughlin.

“It takes a lot of character to do that. They could have let their heads go down when we conceded that equaliser, but they refused to give up and managed to find another gear and dug out that second goal and thankfully that proved to be our winner.”

Although Larne’s 0-0 draw at Coleraine allowed the Reds to close the gap on the League leaders to seven points, McLaughlin feels that is too big a gulf to make up and is instead hunting down Linfield, who are just two points better off, in the bid to guarantee Europa Conference League qualification.

“We have five massive games to go, four of them at home and you never know what can happen between now and then,” he continued.

“It’s important that we gather as many points as we can and try to stay in contention for the European places.

“Realistically that is what we are aiming for. The European places are open for the top six. All points that we gather between now and the end of the season could be vital.

“I know Larne will have been disappointed to have dropped points but you can’t see them dropping too many more.

“We have to stay in touch with Linfield as best we can and hopefully pip them to second-place.”

A fourth straight defeat means that Newry are still seven points ahead of Portadown in the fight to survive in the Premiership, but on a level pegging with Dungannon, with whom they are also battling to avoid a relegation Play-Off.

The frustration for manager Darren Mullen is that his team aren’t at least a point better off.

“I think we would have deserved a point. I don’t think anyone would have argued with that,” stated Mullen, who was upset after being sent from the touchline for kicking away a water bottle in the technical area after Cliftonville’s winning goal.

“I thought we were excellent in terms of getting a response to losing 7-0 at Linfield last week.

“We looked a threat on the counter-attack and played some good football, but we were undone by switching off at vital times in vital areas and we paid the price again.

“They scored the winner, I kicked a water bottle that was beside me that was lying on its side — it didn’t leave the ground, it skidded along the ground and didn’t hit anybody, and then I have been accused now that it’s irresponsible behaviour and any time anybody kicks a water bottle, they are to be sent off.”

NEWRY: Maguire 7, Montgomery 7, King 7, McGivern 7, N Healy 8, B Healy 6 (Teelan, 71 mins, 7), Scullion 8, Donnelly 7, Montgomery 7 (Lusty, 89 mins, 5), McGovern 7, Adeyemo 6 (Carville, 78 mins, 5).

Unused subs:Halpenny, Martin, McNamee, Rendina.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 6, C Curran 7, Casey 6, Turner 6, Traynor 6 (Coates, 87 mins, 5), McDonagh 5 (Gormley, 46 mins, 7), Gallagher 6, Ronan Hale 7, Rory Hale 6, R Curran 8, Parkhouse 6 (Addis, 65 mins, 6).

Unused subs:Donnelly, Robinson, R Doherty, Rocks.

Referee:Tim Marshall (Irvinestown) 6