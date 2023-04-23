Cliftonville Chairman Paul McKeown wishes Paddy McLaughlin well as Reds search out full-time successor

Cliftonville Chairman Paul McKeown has hailed the job done by Paddy McLaughlin as he continues the process of appointing his successor.

McLaughlin this week stepped down as Reds manager to sign up as Ruaidhri Higgins’ assistant at home town club Derry City and, while disappointed to lose the man who had been in charge at Solitude for four years, McKeown is excited about Cliftonville’s plan to move towards a hybrid employment structure that will accommodate full-time players for the first time in the club’s history.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in the job and have received applications from right across Ireland and the UK,” explained the Reds Chairman.

“We haven’t closed the door on applications and are prepared to be as patient as we need to be in order to get the type of candidate we want.

“Our next manager will be a full-time appointment. It’s a big job that demands a lot of time and we don’t think asking someone to do that while operating on a part-time basis would be beneficial for any party.

“On top of that, we’re moving towards a new playing model that will see full-time footballers working alongside those who have careers outside of the game and we will be looking for a manager who can oversee that process.”

While news of McLaughlin’s departure naturally saw the rumour mill link a host of the usual names with a move to Solitude, it’s understood that the Cliftonville hierarchy are keen to think outside the box when it comes to identifying their next boss.

Given the club’s plans to transition towards a new structure, a manager with a background in full-time football — be it as a player or coach — carries appeal, and the fact that Irish League experience is not necessarily a prerequisite could spark interest from potential candidates in England and Scotland.

Former Reds chief McLaughlin had often spoken about his desire to see Cliftonville go full-time and, following his switch to the Brandywell during the week, McKeown added: “Paddy did a great job here and, as sad as we are to see him go, we wish him very well.

“We know that Derry was always his team growing up, and any football fan can identify with how much it would mean to them and their families to be part of the club you support.

“It was a tough call for him to leave us because he’d built up a great bond with the players and fans and, though our season still has a few weeks to run, it was felt that having that distraction hanging over him and the team wouldn’t do anyone any favours, which is why he departed at the time that he did.

“We’re grateful for the job Paddy did, but things move on fast in football and, on the pitch, our focus is on qualifying for Europe while, off it, we’re looking forward to finding the full-time manager that can help us move towards our new playing model.”