Cliftonville closing in on a deal to secure Jim Magilton as the new manager at Solitude

Jim Magilton is expected to take over at Solitude

It is understood contact has already been made with a view to making an announcement sooner rather than later.

Magilton is not the only candidate for the job but at this moment he is the man in pole position to land the top job at Solitude.

There could also be a return to Solitude for former Reds boss Gerard Lyttle, a close friend of Magilton’s.

But much depends on the path Cliftonville want to take as a club; whether to remain part-time for now, or move to a hybrid full-time model.

Former Northern Ireland and Ipswich Town midfielder Magilton has a wealth of experience as a player and a manager.

After beginning his career at Anfield, where he was captain of Liverpool’s reserve team, Magilton went on to play for Oxford United, Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich.

He went on to manage the Tractor Boys and QPR before joining Michael O’Neill at Shamrock Rovers in 2011.

After a spell in Australia with Melbourne Victory, the West Belfast man became Academy Director for the Irish FA and has also managed the U21 international team.

Since then he has featured as a TV analyst while waiting for the right opportunity to move back into management, and that opportunity has presented itself at Solitude.

The Reds have a talented squad of players and are in a healthy financial position due to the expected sale of Sean Moore to West Ham.

Paddy McLaughlin chased Linfield all the way to the final day of the Blues’ successful defence of their crown last year, missing out on the Gibson Cup by a single point.

McLaughlin left Solitude last month to take up an assistant’s role to Ruaidhri Higgins at his hometown club, Derry City.

Declan O’Hara stepped up in the wake of that departure to manage the team for the remainder of the season and is expected to remain at the club.

With the issue of European qualification now settled, Cliftonville want to appoint the new manager swiftly in order to address the recruitment side of things.

Transfer business will move into overdrive now that all clubs know what their budgets are and the Reds want their new manager to hit the ground running.

Several players — such as Colin Coates — are out of contract over the summer so the club wants the new boss in quickly to assess the squad and make a judgement on what needs to change.

It could be a summer of disappointment for players coming out of contracts as many clubs are tightening their belts financially.

There will still be marquee signings, but fewer of them if soundings from the top clubs are to be believed.