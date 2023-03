Cliftonville were praised for releasing a hard-hitting statement expressing their 'disgust and dismay' at the offensive chanting during their draw with Linfield at Windsor Park (pictured) last month. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Cliftonville have been fined £250 and issued with a strong warning by the Irish FA following pro-IRA chants from a section of their supporters during their 1-1 draw with Linfield at Windsor Park last month.