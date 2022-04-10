Cliftonville draw a point in the right direction for content Linfield boss David Healy

Cliftonville 0 Linfield 0

David Healy labelled Linfield’s performance ‘professional’ as they tightened their grip on the Danske Bank Premiership title with this crucial result at Solitude.

The Champions stay one point ahead of Cliftonville in the table — but are now six clear of faltering Glentoran with only four games of an intriguing race for the Gibson Cup remaining.

Both sides had chances to win it, but respective goalkeeper Luke McNicholas and Chris Johns were in unbeatable form.

Linfield were given a standing ovation by their sell-out section of the ground at the finish — their fans knew it could be a defining result.

“It was a good game and a professional performance by us,” said Healy. “I thought we were better than them in the first half.

“Their goalkeeper made a hell of a save from (Christy) Manzinga. He did everything right, he opened his body and got the shot away. The first goal was going to be so important.

“There were chances at both ends, there were a few ricochets and (Joe) Gormley was sniffing on scrambled balls. You start to fear,you may lose it, but it was a game we didn’t deserve to lose. We just couldn’t get the big goal.

“Credit to the players, they put so much into it. It was important you didn’t drop points to your main rivals at this stage.”

Manzinga should really have put the Blues in front after only 18 minutes. He gobbled up a pass from Chris McKee and, after romping forward, his low shot was brilliantly saved by McNicholas.

The Blues almost self-destructed nine minutes prior to the interval. Conor Pepper’s woeful pass to defender Ben Hall let in the lethal Gormley, whose blistering drive was beaten away by Johns. When the rebound fell to Ryan Curran, his effort was blocked by Chris Shields.

Then, in injury time, Gormley’s cross to the back post picked out Curran, but he could only direct his header wide.

“Chris also pulled off a couple of great saves from Gormley,” added Healy.

“He has been in magnificent form, we have conceded fewest goals this season. He has a lot of clean sheets.

“But he is paid to keep the ball out of the net, he was good and very professional, as were the rest of the boys — as a team, as a squad, we were professional in the manner we approached the game.”

Cliftonville — likewise roared on by a sell-out crowd — roared from the traps after the restart and Gormley was presented with a great chance on 48 minutes when Curran flicked on a long throw from Luke Turner, but the striker fired over the top.

The Reds began to ask serious questions of the Blues defence and they carved out another great chance when Conor McDermott and Chris Gallagher combined before finding Curran, whose clever flick left Gormley in on goal, but Johns again produced a wonder save.

Linfield, neat and tidy in the build-up, almost broke the deadlock 16 minutes from end when substitute Jordan Stewart produced a little bit of magic before testing McNicholas and, when Mulgrew picked up the pieces, his shot fizzed wide.

With the clock ticking down, Manzinga had another great chance when he galloped onto an Ethan Devine flick, but he could only shoot across the face of the goal.

Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin felt both teams walked away with their reputations intact.

“I don’t think any of the two deserved to lose,” he said.

“It was a great game, both sets of supporters stayed behind to applaud their team off the pitch because they saw the effort that was put in.

“It was a game of high intensity, but both were happy with the point and we move on.

“We had a few chances, especially Joe. Some of our one-touch play around the box was excellent. Johns pulled off a really good save in the second half, but when chances like that fall for Joe, you expect him to score because he is such a finisher.

“Probably the draw suits Linfield because it keeps them at the top of the table. You can understand that and I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way.

“Our mantra was to win the game to take us top. Our home form has been superb this year and we were banking on that, but we were playing against the Champions, we were playing against a quality side.

“We are not too disappointed with the point, but we are certainly not celebrating a draw. We are still only one point off the Blues and, with only four games to go, we are still in with a shout.”

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas 7, Coates 7, Addis 7, Turner 6, McDermott 6 (Lowe, 90 mins, 5), Gallagher 6, Kearns 6 (Doherty, 79 mins, 6), Ives 7, R Curran 6, Gormley 6, O’Neill 6 (C Curran, 83 mins, 6). Unused subs: McKenna, Harney, Hale, Donnelly.

LINFIELD: Johns 8, Pepper 6, Hall 7, Callacher 7, Clarke 7, Shields 7, McClean 6, Millar 6 (Devine, 80 mins, 5), Fallon 6 (Mulgrew, 11 mins, 6), McKee 6 (Stewart, 67 mins, 6), Manzinga 6. Unused subs: Walsh, Roscoe, Quinn, Hastie.

REFEREE: Andrew Davey (Bangor) 7.