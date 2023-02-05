Cliftonville hero Nathan Gartside can be League’s best: Paddy McLaughlin

Paddy McLaughlin declared that Nathan Gartside can be the top goalkeeper in the Irish League after his penalty shootout heroics helped Cliftonville overcome Coleraine in a heavyweight Irish Cup showdown.

Following a pulsating 2-2 draw — the sides’ third in as many meetings at Solitude — the former Derry City stopper repelled three spot-kicks before Levi Ives clinched the win that sent the Reds through on a day when they had fought back from the brink.

As well as his trio of stops come the shootout, McLaughlin also hailed the save Gartside had made from Matthew Shevlin when the Bannsiders had looked poised to kill the tie off.

“I hope people don’t forget about that save — it’s a big, big save and the defining moment of the match,” said McLaughlin.

“If they score, the game’s over but keeping it at 2-1 gives us chance to pull it out of the fire, which we did.

“Nathan then follows that up by saving three penalties. He’s getting better and better week on week, you can see he’s getting more comfortable in his surroundings and with the players in front of him.

“He’s got the potential and is closing in on being the top keeper in this division, so it’s important that he keeps building on that and I’m glad to see him get his rewards for all of his hard work. He puts in some hours with our goalkeeping coach, Conleth McCrudden, he stays behind in sessions, he’s first on the pitch before sessions and he’s starting to fulfil his credentials of being a top keeper. I hope he gets a lot of praise from today and I hope he gets a lot of confidence from it.”

Cliftonville had taken an early lead when Rory Hale slotted home following a miscued backpass from Rodney Brown but the Bannsiders drew level when half-time substitute Jack O’Mahony produced a delightful finish from Lyndon Kane’s clever assist.

The away side then took amid a goalmouth scramble that ended with skipper Stephen O’Donnell wheeling away in celebration, although the final telling touch appeared to come off Cliftonville forward Ronan Hale.

Gartside coming out on top in a one-on-one battle with Shevlin kept the Reds alive but, having failed to muster anything of note, they appeared to be heading out of the Cup with a whimper until Jamie McDonagh converted Ives’ delivery in injury-time.

A further 30 minutes of action could not separate the teams and, as had been the case in December’s BetMcLean Cup Semi-Final, the contest was decided from the spot — only with a different outcome.

Ronan Hale put the hosts ahead before Gartside again denied Shevlin.

Though Jamie McDonagh saw his kick stopped by Gareth Deane, Gartside saved from Aaron Jarvis to maintain Cliftonville’s lead.

David Parkhouse and Dean Jarvis both netted successfully and, after Joe Gormley ballooned his attempt, Gartside’s save from Brown allowed Ives to have the final say.

“Hand on heart, I think we ran out of a wee bit of steam in extra-time,” said Coleraine chief Oran Kearney, who bemoaned the injuries and suspensions that saw him denied the services of key performers.

“We had a flurry towards the end of the game where we nearly won it but, in the first-half of extra-time, I thought we died a bit and we needed bodies to come on.

“We just lacked those couple of carriers and energisers that would allow us to probably see it out.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 8, Ives 7, Addis 6 (Turner, 70 mins, 7), Gallagher 6 (McDonagh, 70 mins, 7), Rory Hale 6 (Casey, 46 mins, 5), Lowe 6, R Doherty 6, Gormley 6, Ronan Hale 6, Coates 7, Moore 5 (Parkhouse, 70 mins, 6). Unused subs: G Doherty, C Curran, Rocks.

COLERAINE: Deane 7, Kane 7, D Jarvis 7, Brown 6, A Jarvis 6, Carson 5 (O’Mahony, 46 mins, 7), O’Donnell 7, Lynch 7 (Fyfe, 102 mins, 5), McDermott 7 (McCrudden, 88 mins, 5), Shevlin 6, Scott 6. Unused subs: Doherty, Mullan, Farren, McLaughlin.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown) 6