Cliftonville Ladies hold no fear for Galway United in All-Ireland Final, claims boss Phil Trill

Galway United manager Phil Trill insists his team do not fear Cliftonville Ladies despite the extensive international pedigree within the north Belfast club

Currently sitting fifth in the League of Ireland table, after making a surprise run to the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Final, the Galway girls hope to have one more shock in store.

The Connacht club possess an American duo of goalkeeper Jessica Berlin and midfielder Isabella Beletic, as well as Canadian defender Jamie Erickson.

That brings an international element to a very youthful Galway squad, which unified with Galway Women’s FC at the end of last year.

Cliftonville have a different kind of pedigree. After Rachael Norney and Fi Morgan debuted over the last 10 days, the Reds can now field a team that can all count senior Northern Ireland caps to their name, as well as having a sprinkling of Under-19 players in their ranks.

“Cliftonville are a very good side, they have a lot of senior and underage internationals, but we fear nobody,” says Trill. “We are looking forward to testing ourselves and showing how far we have come in a short space of time.

“The journey has been amazing, travelling the country for the tournament. We are here because we deserve to be, and we fear nobody. The journey is a lot bigger than what just happens this Sunday and it’s great for senior women’s football in Galway.”