Cliftonville Ladies lead the charge as Northern Ireland sides stay in the mix for All-Island Cup

Danielle Maxwell struck a second-half winner to give Cliftonville Ladies victory over Bohemians and move the Reds to within touching distance of the Semi-Finals of the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup.

Three of Northern Ireland’s other four representatives in the tournament are still in the mix to make it into the last four after three wins, a draw and just a single defeat for the five Women’s Premiership teams in the second round of group games.

Linfield Ladies, however, can’t now make it to the Semi-Finals after a 1-1 draw with Shelbourne.

Cliftonville came from behind after Kira Bates-Crosbie netted Bohs’ opener and are one of only two teams, alongside Cork City, with maximum points from their two games.

Abbie Magee levelled eight minutes after the break and Maxwell secured the win midway through the second-half, meaning that a point against Sligo Rovers next weekend will send them into the Semi-Finals.

Sion Swifts Ladies are ready to pounce if the Reds lose that game after defeating Sligo 4-1. An own goal from Kate Nugent gave Sion an early lead and, after Sarah Kiernan levelled deep in first-half injury time, Kerry Brown, Caoirse Doherty and Tara O’Connor-Farren scored between the 51 and 81st minutes to complete the comprehensive win.

Glentoran Women netted the biggest victory, with Caragh Hamilton recording the best individual performance of the day when she netted a hat-trick in their 5-0 win over Peamount United.

Joely Andrews opened the scoring on 34 minutes and Hamilton then completed a 15-minute treble between the 71st and 86th minutes before Emily Wilson made it a high five in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The Glens top their group on goal difference and must at least equal Wexford Youth’s result against Peamount when they face Shamrock Rovers next Sunday.

If Crusaders Strikers are to reach the Semi-Finals, they will need to rack up a few goals in their final group game against Cork after suffering a 3-1 defeat to DLR Waves.

Michelle Donnan scored twice before Mairead McCann pulled one back to give Crusaders hopes of getting something out of the game only for Eve O’Brien to kill off comeback hopes just two minutes later.

Linfield secured their first point in the competition, but frustratingly missed an opportunity to go joint top of their group and instead were eliminated.

Kerri Halliday returned from injury to put the Blues in front after 20 minutes and they held on until nine minutes from time when Megan Smyth-Lynch hit Shels equaliser. With Shelbourne and Galway United meeting in the final group game, Linfield can’t catch them both.

RESULTS: Group A: Shelbourne 1 Linfield Women 1; Galway United 0 Athlone Town 0. Group B: Peamount United 0 Glentoran Women 5; Wexford Youths 5 Shamrock Rovers 3; Group C: Bohemians 1 Cliftonville Ladies 2; Sion Swifts Ladies 4 Sligo Rovers 1. Group D: DLR Waves 2 Crusaders Strikers 1, Treaty United 1 Cork City 3.