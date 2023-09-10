Cliftonville Ladies proud of European adventure despite back-to-back losses: Brendan Lynch

Marissa Callaghan was on target for Cliftonville Ladies in the defeat against BIIK-Shymkent

The Reds’ Women’s Champions League group participation ended with two defeats, but they can take away the experience of facing one of Europe’s biggest names in the shape of Benfica, despite a heavy 8-1 loss.

Kazakhstan champions BIIK-Shymkent took third place in the group as they beat Cliftonville 4-2 in a thrilling game.

Two goals in as many minutes put the Reds behind. Suzzy Dede Teye striking on 18 minutes before Bibigul Nurusheva doubled the lead.

Cliftonville clawed their way back into the game, firstly Danielle Maxwell pulled one back when she finished off Marissa Callaghan’s delivery on the stroke of half-time before Callaghan herself levelled the game from the penalty spot after Toni Leigh Finnegan had been fouled.

They were only level for six minutes though. Gulnara Gabelia restored the lead and then after Vicky Carleton had missed a good chance Ireen Lungu broke Cliftonville’s hearts with the goal that sealed the game five minutes from time.

“We’re really disappointed with the end result after we got it back to 2-2,” said Lynch.

“We thought a couple of refereeing decisions went against us, but we’re really, really proud of how hard the girls worked in such hot conditions.

"They stuck to the game plan and have worked really hard all week. We’re really proud of them and I think they’re proud of themselves coming out of that.

“As a whole in the competition it has been a massive experience for us. To play giants like Benfica, who are a world renowned and famous name and as a club we have made history. It’s one of the biggest night’s in our club’s history, not just the women’s club history, but for Cliftonville as a whole.

“We’re immensely proud, every one of us, to be a part of that.

“We hope to continue those things going forward for the women’s side of the club.”

The Reds return to domestic action against Lisburn Rangers in the Semi-Final of the Irish Cup on Friday night and after cup and European action find themselves nine points behind Glentoran Women in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership with two games in hand after the Glens beat Ballymena United 11.

The next League game is a huge top-two battle at the end of the month.