Cliftonville Ladies yet to concede and I’m eager to keep it that way: Fi Morgan

Cliftonville Ladies defender Fi Morgan has already scored six goals this season

Fi Morgan is relishing double delight five weeks into the new Sports Direct Women’s Premiership season.

And with doubles in mind, back-to-back League titles is her biggest target.

The 19-year-old defender has not only played a big part in an impressive defensive record that has seen defending Champions Cliftonville Ladies start the campaign with five successive clean sheets, she has scored six times at the other end, including a hat-trick against Derry City Women.

Friday night’s 4-0 win over Sion Swifts Ladies kept the Reds top of the table with the goal conceded by Glentoran Women in their 8-1 win over Lisburn Ladies being the difference between the top two.

“I think we’ve done really well,” said Morgan.

“It’s been a good start to the season for us, we’ve five wins and five clean sheets — that is what we’ve been looking for.

“We haven’t conceded yet. I am hoping that it stays like that and we are hungry that no goals go into our net.

“It’s one of my big targets this season — no goals. Clean sheets and I’ll be happy.

“We’re pleased that we haven’t conceded yet and are now the only team in the League that haven’t let a goal in yet.”

Only Glentoran’s Kerry Beattie and Cliftonville captain Marissa Callaghan have scored more goals than Morgan and she puts that down to the help of the club’s coaching staff.

“It is something that I have been working on and the team overall has been working on in training,” she explained.

“Thankfully it has been coming off.”

Crusaders Strikers’ 4-0 win over Larne Women and Linfield Women defeating Mid Ulster Ladies 7-0 completed a perfect night for the Belfast clubs on Friday evening and they now occupy the top four places, separated by just three points.

Glentoran can steal a march on title rivals Cliftonville if they beat Ballymena United Women — who this week made history by overcoming Derry City Women 3-2 to record their first top-flight win — on Wednesday, 48 hours before the Reds travel to Lisburn Ladies.

Mid Ulster and Derry will, meanwhile, be aiming for a first win of the season when they meet.

Sion Swifts and Crusaders are battling for a top-four place and that scrap could open up when they go head-to-head, with a win for the Strikers meaning they will keep the pressure on Linfield in the fight for third when they take on Larne.

THIS WEEK’S PREMIERSHIP FIXTURES

Wednesday (7.45pm):Ballymena United Women v Glentoran Women, Mid Ulster Ladies v Derry City Women.

Friday (7.45pm): Larne Women v Linfield Women, Lisburn Ladies v Cliftonville Ladies (8pm), Sion Swifts Ladies v Crusaders Strikers.