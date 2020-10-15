Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin believes that fit-again Michael McCrudden can make crucial impact

Paddy McLaughlin says a fully-fit Michael McCrudden will be like a new signing as he called on Cliftonville’s attacking players to lighten the load on ace goalgetter Joe Gormley.

After arriving on the back of an injury-ravaged spell with Derry City in January, McCrudden appeared to be regaining his stride just before the Covid-19 pandemic drew football to a close, but McLaughlin believes the 29-year-old is ready to make up for lost time.

“I was a team-mate of Michael’s and he was my captain when I managed Institute so I know all about how good he is,” says the Reds boss (right, alongside McCrudden).

“He’s had a stop-start last year or so which has been very frustrating for him because he hasn’t been able to get a solid run of games to get his sharpness levels near where he would want them to be.

“He’s injury-free now though, his fitness is good and he’s raring to go, so he could be like a whole new signing for us this season.

“A fit Michael McCrudden is as good as any striker in the division and I’m sure he can’t wait to prove that by showing everyone what he’s capable of.

“The more attacking players we have putting the ball in the net, the better.

“If we can take the burden off Joe Gormley, it will be great news for the entire team because we can’t be over-reliant on one player to score our goals.

“We have a lot of very talented attacking players at the club — Joe, Michael, Conor McMenamin, the Currans, Ryan and Chris, Thomas Maguire and a few other young players — and that’s a great list of options for any manager to work with.”

Overseeing the development of those up-and-coming stars is another motivating factor for McLaughlin, who this week added Newington striker Ethan Devine to a panel that already includes Academy graduates Donal Rocks, Calvin McCurry and Odhrán Casey.

“Cliftonville have one of the very best youth set-ups in the whole country,” adds the Reds boss.

“You’d be mad not to tap into that and I’ve always been someone that will give young players a chance. I think my record over the last couple of years would show that.

“We probably had one of the quietest transfer windows out of any team in the League but that’s because we were only ever looking for a certain type of player. There’s no point in signing someone if they’re not better than what you’ve already got.

“We spoke to a few but we kept being told about offers they were getting elsewhere — some pretty ridiculous money, as far as I’m concerned — and when you hear that, it can sometimes make you wonder if that’s their sole reason for joining a club.

“I know everybody wants a wage and everybody has a right to try and earn as much money as they can, but you sometimes speak to players who are looking at the wage first and the football side of things second.

“The first player we signed over the summer, Ryan O’Reilly, was the opposite of that. He wanted to sign for Cliftonville because it’s Cliftonville.

“He was very clear about wanting to come and be a part of things here and the money side of things was sorted out after that. It was a football decision for him first and foremost, which is a great thing for any manager to find in someone.

“I think Ryan can be a good addition for us and, with the young players we’ve got coming through joining the squad we’ve already got, I think we can have a better season than last year.

“That’s the way we’re going to look at it — no big targets or claims we’re going to do this or that, we’re just going to try and improve.”