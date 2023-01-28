Cliftonville may have routed Ballymena but clean sheet was key factor for me, admits Paddy McLaughlin

Paddy McLaughlin didn’t use the R-word in his post-match summary and, indeed, eschewed all talk of revenge against Ballymena United, preferring instead to salute his defence’s contribution to yesterday’s 4-0 victory.

Eight weeks have passed since the Reds suffered a demoralising drubbing at The Showgrounds but there was never any likelihood of a repeat showing at Solitude, where two Joe Gormley goals had the hosts in complete control by half-time.

Though United rallied after the interval, Ronan Hale’s emphatic finish killed off remote hopes of a fightback before Sean Moore fizzed in a fabulous fourth.

“I’m delighted with the performance but, as much as we’re happy with the four goals, we’re just as pleased with the clean sheet because it’s important our defenders know how good they are and don’t listen to the nonsense they’ve listened to over the last couple of games,” said McLaughlin.

“It’s okay to criticise every now and again but we’re sitting in the position we’re in and people are being heavily criticised which I didn’t think was fair at all. But it’s a good response and a good way to answer that is by keeping a clean sheet against a decent side.”

After toasting that shut-out, the Cliftonville boss also sang the praises of the finish Gormley carved out to open the scoring with 30 minutes on the clock; initially doing well to control Rory Hale’s clipped cross and then even better to spin and shoot into the far corner.

“It’s some goal,” added McLaughlin.

“As good as the strikers are in this League, there’s not too many who could produce that. Joe’s a real class act. To pull it down over his shoulder after taking it out of the air and smash it in, it’s a real moment of magic — but that’s Joe.”

Just before the break, Steven McCullough’s foul on Moore — which the visitors were adamant had taken place outside the penalty area — allowed Gormley to double his tally from the spot, while United’s luck was out again when a fine individual effort from Robert McVarnock struck the crossbar early in the second period.

Rory Hale’s dinked pass allowed younger brother Ronan to step inside Ross Redman before rifling home with just over a quarter of an hour to play, and the scoring was complete when a stumbling Levi Ives teed Moore up for an inch-perfect blast into the bottom corner.

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey felt the contest turned on Cliftonville’s penalty award and used the example of an early United appeal — when Davy McDaid went down under a challenge from Jonny Addis — to plead his case.

“For ours, I was very much of the opinion that you’ve seen them given but I’m accepting of the fact that there maybe wasn’t enough in it — but if there isn’t enough for that, why’s there enough for the other one?” he opined.

“We’re always asking for consistency in terms of decision making and I’m not looking to criticise the referees, I’m just stating simple facts.

“Even when Ryan Waide was barged over at the end, there’s another opportunity that wasn’t dissimilar.”

He added: “A 2-0 scoreline is a different kettle of fish, but we sort of got galvanised and we said in the second-half to make sure we don’t concede — and not only did we not concede, we were probably the team on the front foot.

“We got to 20-odd minutes and we knew that Douglas Wilson was struggling a bit with his hip and his back, so we saw that as an opportunity to put another forward man on. Best laid plans — we put another front man on and what do the Reds do? Go and score a third, which knocks the stuffing out of you.

“I can’t fault effort, attitude, work rate or commitment from the players, but you’ve got to hold your hand up, Cliftonville were clinical — as we were when they came to our place and we won 4-1.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 7, Ives 7 (Traynor, 81 mins, 5), Addis 7, Gallagher 8, Rory Hale 8 (Casey, 86 mins, 5), Lowe 7 (McDonagh, 86 mins, 5), R Doherty 7, Gormley 8 (C Curran, 81 mins, 5), Ronan Hale 7, Coates 7 (Robinson, 81 mins, 5), Moore 8. Unused subs: G Doherty, R Curran.

BALLYMENA: O’Neill 5, Redman 5, Wilson 5 (Gibson, 72 mins, 5), Whiteside 5, McDaid 6, Kelly 6, McCullough 6, Henderson 6, McVarnock 7 (McGrory, 82 mins, 5), Graham 6, Place 6 (Waide, 82 mins, 5). Unused subs: Williamson, Nelson, Kane, Farquhar.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown) 7