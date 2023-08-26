Cliftonville proving we can go toe to toe with the best, claims Jim Magilton after Larne draw

Cliftonville and Larne shared the points following an entertaining encounter at Solitude yesterday that ended with a goal apiece.

Ben Wilson grabbed the opener in eye-catching style on 35 minutes before Larne levelled from the penalty spot through Lee Bonis on the stroke of half time.

The Reds had the lion's share of the ball and had bags of chances to score more, but had to settle for a point.

New striker Sam Ashford was given his debut as it was announced Cliftonville had also signed 19-year-old midfielder Luke Kenny on loan from St Mirren, and Ashford enjoyed an impressive debut alongside Wilson in attack.

The pair combined well on ten minutes when Wilson picked out the former Ayr United forward with a deft cross for Ashford to nod just over the bar from eight yards.

Luke Turner should have done better four minutes later when he nodded a free header over the bar from similar range as Larne struggled to deal with Cliftonville's intensity.

The visitors suffered another blow when star striker Andy Ryan went off injured on 19 minutes, to be replaced by Isaac Westendorf.

Tiernan Lynch's team tried to play their usual passing game but were often shut down by tigerish midfield duo Chris Gallagher and captain Rory Hale and lacked penetration going forward.

Wilson just failed to reach a clipped Ronan Doherty ball to the back post but opened the scoring on 35 minutes in magnificent fashion.

Referee Chris Morrison wisely waved play on when Hale was chopped down by Scott Allan, allowing Wilson to run on and bend a wonderful side-footed shot beyond Rohan Ferguson from 25 yards.

The lively Ashford then tried his luck with a rasping drive tipped round the post athletically by Ferguson on 39 minutes and an audacious overhead kick a minute later.

Larne laboured to elude Cliftonville's grip and were thrown a lifeline thanks to a penalty decision before the break.

There was just enough contact from Johnny Addis on the travelling Micheal Glynn inside the box to warrant a penalty, Lee Bonis stepped up to see his first shot saved by Nathan Gartside, but made no mistake with the follow up.

There were fewer chances after the break but Wilson and Ashford saw good efforts denied by the reflex actions of Ferguson in the Larne goal.

“I thought the first half was even-steven, but in the second half we were on the front foot and we were impressive at times,” said Reds manager Jim Magilton.

“We created more chances than we did against Linfield last Tuesday and I thought Ben's goal was excellent, really excellent.

“All credit goes to the players for the performance, they are a very talented bunch who have now gone toe to toe with Linfield and now the champions Larne.

“I thought we were excellent.”

Tiernan Lynch's injury woes mounted with Ryan's hamstring injury but he hailed the character his players showed.

“Was it a good performance? No, it wasn't a good performance,” said the Larne boss.

“With the players missing through injury, we were putting round pegs into square holes, and then we had to change it again after 19 minutes when Andy went off.

“I thought the players showed great character and I believe the best is yet to come from us when we find our rhythm.”

The result leaves Cliftonville in third place in the Sports Direct Premiership, three points behind leaders Linfield with Larne a further point off the pace.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, 7 Stewart 7, Addis 6, Gallagher 8, Hale 8, Lowe 7 (Pepper 87 6), Doherty 7, Ashford 7, Casey 7, Turner 7, Wilson 8 (Berry 86 6).

Subs not used: Odumosu, Corran, McDonagh, Robinson, McGuinness.

LARNE: Ferguson 8, Donnelly 6, Farquhar 7, Thomson 6 (Kearns 81 6), Bonis 6 (Maguire 81 6), Allan 7, Gordon 6, Millar 5, Glynn 6 (Sloan 50 6), Cosgrove 7, Ryan 5 (Westendorf 19 5 (O'Neill 81 5)).

Subs not used: Dowling, McCart.

Referee: Chris Morrison (Belfast) 7