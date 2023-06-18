Cliftonville reject Larne bid for Levi Ives as Reds set £70k asking price for star left-back

Larne made a bid for Cliftonville left-back Levi Ives this week but found their offer knocked back

Sunday Life Sport revealed last week that the League Champions were sizing the 25-year-old up, and Larne have made their move this week.

Sources say the five-figure bid fell well short of the Cliftonville board’s valuation of their vice-captain, thought to be in the region of £70,000.

New Reds boss Jim Magilton rejected the offer out of hand and insists Ives is an integral part of his plans.

“Levi is an excellent player and it is no surprise to me that other clubs would want to have him,” said Magilton.

“But he is very much part of my plans, he has another two years left on his contract and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Larne have other irons in the fire so it remains to be seen if they will try to tempt Cliftonville with an improved offer or look elsewhere for a left-back.

Still at Solitude, Magilton has secured the services of Linfield fitness coach Ricky McCann to boost his plans to move towards a full-time footing.

McCann, who is Cliftonville assistant Gerard Lyttle’s brother-in-law, is very highly respected in his field.

Not only has he assisted David Healy at Windsor Park, but he is also Michael O’Neill’s fitness coach at international level, so his arrival is seen as something of a coup.

Meanwhile, Glentoran boss Warren Feeney is assessing his squad before deciding who is surplus to requirements.

Captain Marcus Kane and Player of the Year Bobby Burns are out of contract this summer and news on their futures is expected next week.

Feeney is thought to have two or three players earmarked to sign for Glentoran from outside Northern Ireland.

Other clubs are monitoring the situation to see who, if anyone, is made available at The BetMcLean Oval but it is acknowledged that matching the wages that the players are earning could be a barrier.