Cliftonville star Caitlin hoping for a triple sister act with Northern Ireland

Caitlin McGuinness is hoping that younger sister Orleigha can join her and older sibling Kirsty in the Northern Ireland Women’s team in the future.

The talented McGuinness girls, Kirsty and Caitlin, made history last summer as part of the Northern Ireland squad that played in the Euro Finals but two could become three in the years to come with teenage right-back Orleigha showing real promise with Cliftonville Ladies.

“To go to the Euros last year was an achievement individually but to do it with Kirsty, my sister, made it even better,” says McGuinness.

“We also have our wee sister coming up, Orleigha. She only just turned 17 so hopefully there will be three of us soon.”

It has been some 12 months for pacey forward Caitlin, being part of the first Northern Ireland Women’s side to go to a major tournament, scoring goals galore to help Cliftonville win a first League title before this week being named Women’s Player of the Year at the Audi Belfast Ulster Footballer of the Year awards. Delighted to receive the accolade, 20-year-old McGuiness says: “It’s been such a busy year with Northern Ireland and Cliftonville. It’s been amazing, firstly going full-time with Northern Ireland and then going to the Euros and after that winning the League with Cliftonville.

“I don’t think anyone expected it from us. We were called the underdogs last season but that just motivated us to go on and do what we did.

“Having won the League last season, our aim is to try and keep the title and to win Cups and do even better than we did last time.”

McGuinness is part of a group of players who are inspiring younger girls to become involved in football in Northern Ireland.

“It’s nice to see more and more girls coming to our games. It’s great at Cliftonville the number of little girls attending matches and asking for photos. It makes you think that you are inspiring the next generation and that is important,” she says.

“It is also good to see more girls playing the game. I think women’s football is only going to get bigger in this country.”