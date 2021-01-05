Cliftonville star Conor McMenamin wanted by four clubs while Linfield eye up Larne striker

Johnny McMurray (left) is yet to be offered a new contract at Larne with his current deal expiring in the summer.

Conor McMenamin's move to Glentoran suggests the Irish League is better off than we think it might be

Three Irish League clubs, as well as Derry City, are all in the hunt for Cliftonville's exciting winger Conor McMenamin, Sunday Life Sport can reveal.

The January Transfer Window opened last week and 25-year-old McMenamin was the subject of enquiries from some of the top teams in the land following a slow start to the new season.

Glentoran, Crusaders and Larne are all interested in the left-sided talent who blossomed under Paddy McLaughlin last season as Cliftonville reached the Semi-Finals of the Irish Cup and finished fourth in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott is a big fan and would be keen to see McMenamin return to The Oval, where the midfielder spent a brief spell in 2016 after leaving Linfield.

However, Reds boss McLaughlin is not interested in a cash bid, preferring a player-swap agreement if he were to be tempted to let McMenamin leave Solitude.

Paul O'Neill and Jamie McDonagh were discussed as part of a potential deal, but Glentoran have yet to follow up with an official offer.

Crusaders were also keen to sign McMenamin but only for cash and firmly rebuffed an enquiry about a player swap involving striker Jamie McGonigle.

Derry and Larne showed interest but have gone quiet, Linfield did not bite and Solitude sources insist they are in no rush to see their player leave.

The Reds are also insistent that Joe Gormley is going nowhere, despite rumours again linking their all-time top scorer with Larne.

The Blues may turn their attention to Larne striker Johnny McMurray, who is yet to be offered a new contract at Inver Park with his current deal set to expire in June.

David Healy has already signed Joel Cooper on loan and is thought to be on the lookout for a striker after Matthew Shevlin left for Coleraine and Christy Manzinga received a three-match ban for striking out in November's game against Glenavon.

"We are always on the lookout for quality players," a tight-lipped Healy told Sunday Life.